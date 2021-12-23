ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pack smart, arrive early: Indianapolis Int’l Airport expects smooth process for thousands of holiday travelers

By Alia Blackburn
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTNag_0dUQ9J0700

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the busy holiday season, Indianapolis International Airport says it’s ready for the expected high volumes of travelers.

Experts predict Thursday, December 23rd, as one of the busier travel days nationwide. Hopper, in its Holiday Travel Outlook, expects 2.5 million seats to depart that day.

In Indianapolis, airport officials expect 14,000-16,000 travelers to depart daily from the facility.

“All of our customer service efforts are being pushed, or being concentrated, in the morning,” said Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

TSA expects these 4 days to be the busiest travel dates of the holiday season

Rodriguez says they’re seeing more traffic between 5 – 7 a.m. With more crowds filtering in around that time period, he says more customer service workers will be on hand to help move the travel process along.

“If anybody has a question or needs anything, the only thing you have to do is flag one of our many, many customer service persons,” he said, “and if you need, for example, there’s still a federal mandate that requires a mask on an aircraft. If you need a mask, we’ve got some at customer service.”

The airport is also reminding travelers to pack smart and allow yourself plenty of time before your flight. Rodriguez says they’re airing radio and television ads, promoting holiday travel tips, to prepare people beforehand.

“We love for everybody to travel simply to make sure that they have everything they need, but make sure that they have enough time to get here, get through the line, and maybe have something to eat in the airport, something to drink in the airport,” said Rodriguez.

For carry-on liquids, aerosols, gels, pastes and creams, TSA allows a quart-sized bag with travel containers of 3.4 oz or less.

For early arrival, Rodriguez recommends travelers allow at least two hours before their flight. TSA checkpoint wait times are slightly longer, totaling about 30 minutes at most.

“Sometimes it’s great just to print your boarding pass at home and have everything ready to go, and if you have to check a bag that’s fine,” said Rodriguez. “If you don’t, it makes the process so much easier so you can just go to your gate and get on your airplane.”

As far as where Indy travelers are heading to this year, airport officials shared the top ten destinations based on total seat capacity from 12/22-1/3:

  1. ATL: Atlanta, GA (15,690)
  2. MCO: Orlando, FL (11,292)
  3. DEN: Denver, CO (11,006)
  4. RSW: Fort Myers, FL (10,349)
  5. TPA: Tampa, FL (8,972)
  6. LAS: Las Vegas, NV (8,860)
  7. ORD: Chicago-O’Hare, IL (7,680)
  8. FLL: Fort Lauderdale, FL (7,560)
  9. DFW: Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (7,428)
  10. LGA: New York-La Guardia, NY (6,824)

For context, airport officials noted ATL, DEN, ORD and DFW are considered major airline hub airports, where more people go for connecting flights to their destinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Denver, IN
FOX59

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 921 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
FOX59

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Travel Tips#Airport Authority#Tsa#Holiday Travel Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
FOX59

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She […]
VILLA RICA, GA
FOX59

1902 film shot in Indianapolis makes National Film Registry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A film shot in Indianapolis in 1902 that captures a menagerie of Ringling Bros. circus animals parading through the city’s downtown has landed a spot on the National Film Registry. The 3-minute-long silent film, titled “Ringling Bros. Parade Film,” is part of a class of 25 films recently added to the Library […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis used his Christmas address to pray for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported Sunday that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy