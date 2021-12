The choice of Epic Games to allow all users to directly experience the technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 The Matrix Awakens was a winner. For two reasons: it excited people about the real potential of Unreal Engine 5, which will be available from 2022; and has increased the diffusion of the technical demo thanks to word of mouth. Furthermore, it made it possible to certify that what users were seeing – indeed, actively playing – was performed in real time by the console; and could not, therefore, be just a well-shot demo. Therefore, the final result is even more remarkable because it has fully convinced.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO