ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

More students want to skip college. Are schools prepared to help them?

By Laura Pappano
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege is getting COVID-adjusted. More students doubt...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Student Loans#Covid
The 74

How a Literacy Curriculum Shift Helped Not Just Students, But Teachers, Too

This is the third in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]
EDUCATION
recordpatriot.com

How this Frankfort student helped spiff up her school

FRANKFORT – Frankfort Junior High School has a new sign thanks to a new junior high student and her family, along with the Willoughby Rotary Foundation. Amy Gum, a former student from the class of 1997, said her daughter Ashlyn Ott began attending Frankfort’s junior high school. Gum’s mother picked Ott up from school one day and mentioned that the sign for the school was looking worn.
FRANKFORT, MI
WDTN

Sinclair College: New program to prepare students for success in aviation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton had partnered with Sinclair University and the Dayton International Airport to meet the ever-growing need for aircraft mechanics in the area. On Wednesday, December 15, the three partners announced the plans for a new Aircraft Mechanic Training Center at the Dayton International Airport. “Sinclair College is committed […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
therideronline.com

Preparing For College

There are five minutes remaining for the final section of the PSAT, junior Will Mabe bubbles in the answer for the last questions. He sighs with relief and is thankful he enrolled in a prep class. In the freshman, sophomore and junior years of high school, MISD offers students the...
COLLEGES
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Student Researches How Urban High School Teachers’ Views on Preparing African American Students for College

A University of Arkansas at Little Rock student is researching how urban high school teachers view preparing African American students for college. Leah Hansberry, who lives in Springfield, Missouri, will graduate from UA Little Rock in December with a Doctor of Education in higher education. Her dissertation is entitled, “Classroom Practices of Urban High School Teacher’s Pedagogy Strategies and Approaches for Preparing African American Students for College.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
springfield.edu

Write Night at Springfield College Helps Students with End of Semester Work

Springfield College Outreach Reference Librarian Mackenzie Dunn and Assistant Professor of Writing and Writing Program Director Jill Giebutowski recently hosted Write Night in the Harold C. Smith Learning Commons as a way to assist students with end of the semester writing work. "Whether students were brainstorming topics, revising a draft,...
COLLEGES
kirklandreporter.com

TOP 6 Homework Help Websites to Thrive in College According to Students’ Feedback

While egghead intellectuals, conceited educators, and self-proclaimed experts break lances over whether homework is (un)necessary, students have to deal with it every day. Over the last two years, typical homework troubles students experience (like, for example, lack of time and tiredness) got complimented by COVID-fueled ‘homework gap.’ No wonder more and more students seek any help to complete their assignments on time and save their GPA. As a result, high school and college homework help websites’ popularity skyrocketed.
COLLEGES
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Offers Free College Courses To High School Students

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College is offering eligible area high school students at our partner high schools the opportunity to take a free college course through the state-funded Commonwealth Dual Enrollment Partnership (CDEP). MassBay is collaborating with Framingham High School, Keefe Technical High School, Natick High School, Bellingham High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WVNews

Ambulance simulator to prepare Pierpont Community and Technical College (West Virginia) students for real-life emergencies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A state-of-the-art ambulance simulator will be ready and waiting for Pierpont Community & Technical College students next semester. Installation of the 8-foot by 12-foot simulator began Tuesday at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg for emergency medical services classes that begin in January. John...
CLARKSBURG, WV
bluedevilhub.com

OPINION: College board profits off of high school student anxieties about college

PHOTO: A brief summary of College Board’s Revenue (2007-2020). Data from a May 10, 2021, Price Waterhouse Cooper Audit. Competition is increasingly steep for college admissions, causing high school students’ already high stress levels to skyrocket. The College Board is the major organization that facilitates standardized testing, in...
COLLEGES
KXAN

Texans Can Academy helping students decide on life after high school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas charter school is offering students the chance to pursue their own journeys, including higher education or a career right after graduating. Chris Flores Mendez is one of those students, he dropped out of school and found himself on the streets. “In 2018 I pretty...
TEXAS STATE
WITN

School social workers help keep students and families fed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina social workers and nonprofit organizations are teaming up to make sure students and their families have enough food for the holidays. More than a dozen school social workers in Greenville picked up holiday food boxes to distribute to students and families in need on...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy