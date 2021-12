Someone in the Windy City is in a very festive mood. The Chicago Transit Authority has a train that may very well be the Illinois version of The Polar Express. According to the videographer who shared this on YouTube, this is the 30th anniversary of the CTA Holiday Train. It's just one of the many big city landmarks that are now covered in bright colorful bulbs. This elaborate video showcases the train and also the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Millennium Park Christmas tree and many more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO