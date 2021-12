As the year closes, American leaders wrestle each other in unrelenting contests for power submerged in ideology, demagoguery and self-interest. No one side can win in any lasting sense in a republic, but that doesn’t stop the combatants from fighting to the death –– aiming for the demise of ideas and at times, it seems, of actual people. Our era in America is as histrionic as any Marvel film, but no guarantee exists that good eventually prevails.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO