Douglas County, KS

DA dismisses case involving Albert Wilson, former KU student convicted of rape

By Brian Dulle
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SP1h_0dUQ71qC00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County District Attorney on Wednesday dismissed the case of Albert Wilson, a former University of Kansas student who was convicted of rape.

Earlier this year a judge ruled that during during the trial proceedings in the case, Wilson was denied his right to effective assistance of counsel and granted him a new trial.

Governor Kelly proposes a $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

The 25-year-old was convicted of rape in 2019 from an encounter with a 17-year-old girl he met at a bar near the KU campus when he was 20-years-old.

He has always maintained his innocence.

“The unique intricacies of this case led the parties to a resolution by way of restorative justice,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said in a news release.

Valdez said she chose to dismiss the case, consistent with her office’s “commitment to give survivors a voice in our pursuit of equal and equitable justice for all affected parties in all cases.”

The case has drawn national attention, including from some celebrities.

Supporters believed Wilson’s conviction was unfair because of a lack of physical evidence, an all-white and mostly female jury, and alleged racial bias from a problematic prosecutor, Amy McGowen.

