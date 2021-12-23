‘People’s Remembrance’ of January 6 Attack: Anniversary Candlelight Prayer Vigil Will Be Interfaith, Nonpartisan

MIAMI GARDENS (CBS4) — As the first case of the omicron variant officially makes its way to South Florida, the community came together in Miami Gardens for an interfaith candlelight vigil on Sunday night to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. Many in the group were coronavirus survivors, who shared their stories in hopes of encouraging others to get vaccinated. “The COVID had attacked me” said Miami Gardens resident Minister Anthony Johnson. “I’ve been in the service. I’ve been to Okinawa Japan, I’ve been to Korea, and took shots and what have you, but I never experienced what COVID done to...

