Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 23

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people...

TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
BBC

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed. The Tony Award-nominated actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for playing the role of Truly...
Times-Herald

Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée has died. The 'Dallas Buyers Club' director passed away suddenly at the age of 58 at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada on Sunday (26.12.21), leaving his family and friends "in shock", Deadline have announced. It is not currently known how the 'Demolition' director died. Jean-Marc's...
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: You better watch out!

You knew I was going to pull something like this, right? For the Throwback Machine’s Holiday Spectacular celebrates the big day with none other than the notorious 1984 horror movie “Silent Night, Deadly Night,” a flick which programmers in Coles County decided to take a pass on in favor of the Jon Cryer, Demi Moore romantic comedy “No Small Affair.”
Beaumont Enterprise

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 19-25

Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 78. Actor Tim Reid is 77. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Country singer Janie Fricke is 74. Jazz drummer Lenny White of Return to Forever is 72. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 60. Actor Jennifer Beals is 58. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 55. Magician Criss Angel is 54. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 54. Actor Kristy Swanson is 52. Model Tyson Beckford is 51. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 49. Actor Alyssa Milano is 49. Actor Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 42. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 41. Actor Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice”) is 41. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 28.
SFGate

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 19-25

