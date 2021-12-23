ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning After: A smartphone that feels like paper?

By M. Smith
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme, the sister brand of Oppo and OnePlus, has revealed its new flagship GT 2 Pro, and the most notable feature may not be a tech spec, but literally how it feels. The body of the phone uses an eco-friendly bio-polymer material on its back cover. It’s made from paper pulp,...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

TCL update fixes Google TV performance issues

Earlier this month, TCL temporarily stopped selling its Google TV televisions because of performance and software problems. Now, it has released a new update that it says has fixed the issue, so the 5-series and 6-series Google-powered TVs are back on sale at Best Buy, 9to5Google has reported. The update...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Honor's first foldable smartphone will be the Magic V

Honor has teased the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V, on Twitter and Weibo. The former Huawei sub-brand called it "Honor's first foldable flagship," and said it will be released "soon," though the company didn't provide an exact date. Rumors have been circulating about a possible Honor...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google disables 'Hold for Me' feature on the Pixel 6 following buggy update

Last year, Google introduced an exclusive feature for Pixel devices called "Hold for Me" that can alert you when a business finally picks up your call. However, that function has been temporarily disabled on the Pixel 6 due to a bug in the December update, XDA Developers has reported. Pixel 6 owners may also lose the Call Screening tool that stops robocallers from ringing your phone, Google said in a community post.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple and Google have 'vice-like' grip on UK smartphone users

UK regulators have suggested Apple and Google hold a “vice-like” grip over how consumers use their smartphones and what content they are able to access, limiting competition and potentially increasing prices. The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the market earlier this year to see...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Tesla's holiday update adds TikTok and 'Sonic' to its infotainment system

Tesla's big holiday update for the year has started making its way to the automaker's fleet of electric vehicles, and it adds quite a large list of improvements and new features. For those addicted to scrolling on TikTok, perhaps the biggest addition is the TikTok app on Tesla Theater. According to the update notes posted by Electrek, they'll now be able to scroll the platform's short-form videos — on repeat, if they want — right on their vehicle's screen, so long as their car is parked.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Are smartphone software update promises worth the paper they’re printed on?

Buying a smartphone and keeping it for years is easier than ever before. If you buy a premium smartphone like the iPhone 13 or the Pixel 6, lengthy update policies and powerfully designed hardware will keep your phone running smoothly for years. Even less-expensive phones — think Samsung’s A-series models and Nokia’s X-series phones — also have their manufacturers promising updates for over two years. While those are good policies, there are questions on how much you can rely on those assurances.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Realme's latest flagship phone apparently feels like paper

Engadget

Amazon kids bundle offers a Fire 7 tablet and Echo Dot for just $80

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift — or a...
RETAIL
Engadget

Tesla under investigation for 'Passenger Play' gaming feature

Came under fire earlier this month that certain games are playable on dashboard infotainment systems while an EV is in motion. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating Tesla over the so-called "Passenger Play" function. The preliminary evaluation from the agency's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) covers around...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Google is the latest to cancel its in-person CES 2022 plans

Following Lenovo and Intel, Google has become the latest company to announce it won't have an on-site presence at CES 2022. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams," the company told TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Lenovo, Intel among growing list of companies that won't attend CES 2022

Lenovo has become the latest company to announce it won't have a physical presence at CES 2022. On Wednesday evening, the consumer and enterprise electronics manufacturer said it wouldn't have on-site personnel at the event to protect the health of its employees and customers. "After closely monitoring the current trends...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon reinstates mask mandates across all of its warehouses

Workers in Amazon's considerable warehousing operations will be required to wear masks, again. The shift comes as US cases have spiked again due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, and will apply to all "operations facilities, FCs [fulfillment centers], sort centers, and delivery stations," effective today, according to an email shared with Engadget.
BUSINESS
Engadget

In 2021, Tesla's phenomenal profits were offset by constant crisis

The close of 2021 finds Tesla wealthier than ever — and, in CEO Elon Musk’s case, wealthier than everybody else. The electric vehicle manufacturer notched records for both deliveries and profits this year despite a global chip shortage that decimated supply chains worldwide, effectively kneecapping the rest of the automotive industry’s production capacity. However its financial successes were often overshadowed by Tesla’s continuing production quality issues, multiple NHTSA and SEC investigations, high profile failures of its vaunted “Full Self Driving” system, as well as numerous vehicle recalls and delays for upcoming models. And with existing industry stalwarts like Ford, GM, Honda and the Volkswagen Group making concerted efforts to electrify their own offerings, could 2022 be the year that Tesla’s reign as top EV automaker finally ends?
BUSINESS
Engadget

LG's DualUp Monitor is a vertical screen with an unusual aspect ratio

LG has revealed a couple of monitors it's debuting at its virtual CES event, and one of them is apparently a completely new format in the market. The company's new DualUp Monitor has an unusual 16:18 aspect ratio. It's a vertical display with a 2,560 x 2,880-pixel resolution that LG is calling "Square Double QHD." When you use its vertical split view function, the DualUp looks like you put two 21.5—inch monitors on top of each other.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

