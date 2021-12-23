ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

4 tips to help to make your holiday gift-wrapping easier

By Taylor Delandro
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Swk6w_0dUQ4r6k00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — ‘Tis the season for giving but sometimes those presents might be challenging to wrap.

While throwing gifts in a gift bag may be a quick and easy solution, many people say they like personalized wrapped gifts more.

Can’t afford a storm shelter? Alabama’s $3,000 shelter tax credit starts in 2022

Andrea Rappaport joined NewsNation’s Morning in America to share some tips and tricks to make your gifts extra special.

  1. Tie your wrapping paper roll to the table
    • Run a ribbon through the base of the wrapping paper, roll it out and tape it to side of the surface you’re using to wrap gifts.
  2. Use household items as boxes
    • If you have any odd shapped items that need wrapping, use a household item. For example, a Pringles can could be used to stuff with gifts like socks or hats. Add the lid back on, wrap and you’re ready to go.
  3. Use diagnoal wrapping to save paper
    • Instead of placing an extra large item flush on the wrapping paper, tilt it over to the side, fold the sides of the paper over and wrap it. This will allow you to save paper.
  4. Use different paper for each family member
    • If you run out of labels, use a different colored wrapping paper for everyone’s gift. That way each member of the family has their own color.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
thewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

2021 Holiday Waste Guide: Service schedule updates and tips to make your holiday a little greener

There will be no interruption in curbside trash and recycling services during the Christmas and New Year holidays. All services will occur on their regularly scheduled day including yard trimmings and bulky trash pick-up. The Woodlands Recycling Center at 5402 Research Forest Drive will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KXLY

Travel tip: Don’t bring wrapped holiday gifts onto a flight

SPOKANE, Wash.– The wrong person might be opening any holiday gifts you bring on a flight with you. Before you get upset at TSA agents for ripping through your beautifully wrapped presents, know the agency gave you a heads-up it could happen. Their solution? Use gift bags. Even if...
SPOKANE, WA
WIBW

Topeka vendors help make last minute Christmas shopping easier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Christmas is just right around the corner and small businesses gathered together Saturday morning to make your shopping easier. “If you haven’t done your Christmas shopping, we have anything from cakes to clothes, we have a silent auction going on and there are a number of things going on,” said Glenda Washington, GTP.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
Us Weekly

This Oversized Cashmere Wrap From J.Crew Makes the Coziest Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Winter travel season is upon Us! In just a week, airports and train stations will be crowded with passengers heading to their final destinations. Perhaps you’re heading home for the holidays or jet-setting away on a winter vacation — or maybe you’re staying local in a cold climate. No matter what your winter break plans consist of, one thing’s for sure — you need a wrap to keep you warm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

This Gift Wrap Tape Gun Will Change Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
RETAIL
KING 5

Seattle nonprofit wraps gifts for good this holiday season

SEATTLE — Dreading holiday gift wrapping? A local nonprofit is willing to do it for you in exchange for a donation to The Forgotten Children's Fund. For 26 years Louise Avery has been leading The Seattle Gift Wrap Project, which has been a fixture in downtown Seattle for more than two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Gift Wrapping Tips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in December (You Must Request It) Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. This Portable Heater Might Be the Least Expensive Heating...
CARS
Dallas News

Here are gift ideas to make working from home easier

If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that many of us can work from home, at least for a while. When the pandemic lockdowns began, many of us (me included) set up on a dining room table or even a folding table and just got to work, but setting up a permanent spot for a workstation will make your home/work life a lot easier.
TECHNOLOGY
zoom.us

4 Tips to Make Your Virtual Holiday Gathering Merry and Bright

Celebrating the holidays over Zoom this year? If you’re unable to gather in person, it’s still possible to watch your loved ones open gifts, share a New Year’s toast, and crown an Ugly Sweater Contest winner. From custom backgrounds to new games, here are four tips to make your virtual holiday gathering as festive and engaging as a face-to-face celebration.
INTERNET
fox26houston.com

Tips to make easy gift returns

HOUSTON - Gift returning season is on. Two out of three consumers will return something this season. And some retailers are extending their return policies. Too big? Too small? Not quite right? You can take it back. But first, keep the packaging intact, the tags on, and the gift receipt to get the full value paid.
SHOPPING
The Millennial Source

Make your Christmas clean up easier with these 5 expert tips

If you’ve taken one for the team this year by hosting Christmas dinner, you might be dreading the thought of the Christmas clean up that comes with the mess afterwards. Maybe you’ve decided to leave the cleanup mission until the following morning, but why make life more difficult? The mess isn’t going anywhere on its own. The team at Essential Living have shared five everyday, household items you can use to keep on top of the mess that comes with hosting Christmas dinner.
LIFESTYLE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy