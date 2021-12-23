DeFinity Partners With Leading Market Infrastructure Provider Cobalt to Enable Real-time FX Clearing and Dynamic Credit Management of Digital Asset Trades
DeFinity, an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace for fiat FX, Cryptocurrencies and Central Bank Digital Currencies, partners with Cobalt, a market infrastructure provider focused on re-engineering the institutional FX and digital asset markets to facilitate real-time clearing, settlement and dynamic risk and credit management. Manu Choudhary, CEO...aithority.com
Comments / 0