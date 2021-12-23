DeFinity Partners With Leading Market Infrastructure Provider Cobalt to Enable Real-time FX Clearing and Dynamic Credit Management of Digital Asset Trades

Grano to sell its SokoPro business specialising in digital project management service in the construction industry Panostaja’s Grano segment has signed an agreement on the sale of its SokoPro business to the international company iBinder. The sale will be carried out as a share deal and will be preceded by the partial demerger of Grano Oy, a company fully owned by Grano Group Oy, by which the SokoPro business is incorporated and thereby separated from the rest of Grano Oy. The sales price of the shares is approximately EUR 45.5 million and will be paid in one instalment in cash once the deal has been finalised. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO