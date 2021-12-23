Verasity Joins the Brightcove Marketplace to Provide Customers With Proprietary Ad-Tech Technology

Company’s deep investments in ESG initiatives align with growing demand. Cority a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year awardCority a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year award in the Software/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) category. The influential trade publication, which honored Cority for the fourth consecutive year, recognized the company this year for its Sustainability Cloud solution. Cority’s sustainability software solutions complement the company’s full-spectrum suite of environmental, health, safety, quality, and analytics resources designed to empower organizations to achieve net-zero goals; improve sustainability, and environmental, social and health outcomes; boost company resiliency; meet or exceed regulatory requirements; and generate superior long-term financial performance.
Comments / 0