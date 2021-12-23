ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Verasity Joins the Brightcove Marketplace to Provide Customers With Proprietary Ad-Tech Technology

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain ad-tech leader Verasity is pleased to announce its partnership with video for business platform, Brightcove. With over 3,000 customers in over 70 countries worldwide, Brightcove delivers the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to media and enterprise organizations. Verasity’s proprietary ad tech technology —...

BOTS,Inc. Becomes First Pubco To Provide Seller Financing For Virtual Real Estate In A Unique Metaverse Design To Replicate Terrestrial Vegas

BTZI Begins Accepting Crypto.com Coin for Its Products and Services. BOTS, Inc. a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, and extended warranty contracts, announced the start of seller financing to accelerate the development of its upcoming Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas. BOTS acquired the domain VEGAS.MV for this project which will launch in early 2022.
REAL ESTATE
UFP Technologies Acquires DAS Medical

UFP Technologies, Inc. an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, announced the acquisition of DAS Medical, Inc. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with manufacturing in the Dominican Republic, DAS is a medical device contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of single-use surgical equipment covers, robotic draping systems and fluid control pouches.
ATLANTA, GA
Returns Technology Company, Optoro Receives Strategic Investment From Zebra Technologies

New investment will support Optoro’s focus on improving customer experiences and reducing environmental and financial waste from returns. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, announced a new strategic investment led by Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Circular solutions focused investor, Volta Circle, along with previous investors, including eBay Inc. and UPS also participated in the strategic funding round of $25 million. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Optoro.
ECONOMY
Terminus Capital Partners Acquires Pooled Investment Fund Software Company Delta Data

TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners, announced the acquisition of Delta Data, a leading FinTech company specializing in providing back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund, collective investment trust, and broader public pooled investment fund industry. Founded in 1985, Delta Data technology supports four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers.
BUSINESS
Neology Receives $50 Million Of Capital Injection To Accelerate Smart Mobility Solutions

Investment from AINDA Expands Innovation and Scale to Modernize Mobility, Support Sustainable Growth and Help Communities Thrive. Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, announced a successful investment of $38 million (thirty-eight million dollars) from AINDA, a private equity firm focused on infrastructure, in addition to $12 million (twelve million dollars) of cash coming from Neology’s subsidiary for a total of $50 million (fifty million dollars) in cash.
BUSINESS
Ligado And Point One Navigation To Deliver Ubiquitous Precise Location To Automotive, Agriculture And Robotics Sectors

Ligado’s advanced SkyTerra 1 mobile satellite capabilities will extend the reach of Point One’s GNSS correction service throughout North America. Mobile communications company Ligado Networks and Point One Navigation, a leader in precise location technology announced that Ligado will provide pervasive, high-performance satellite capacity to support Point One’s Polaris GNSS correction service. The partnership will initially provide L-Band service to electric vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and will expand to additional sectors in the coming years.
AGRICULTURE
Semrush Named A Leader In 19 Categories In G2’s Winter 2022 Report

Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush earned high accolades in the Winter 2022 Report from peer-to-peer review site G2, whose users have ranked the platform in the leader quadrant across 19 product categories this quarter. G2 is the world’s largest peer-to-peer software review site, featuring thousands of reviews of...
MARKETS
Tempo Acquires ALM Works To Deliver Integrated Strategic Portfolio Management Offering

Latest acquisition combines top-selling Atlassian project management solution with team and time management solutions to help product-led organizations unify capacity and complex product delivery. Tempo Software, the leader in team time management and productivity-enhancing solutions, announced the acquisition of ALM Works, developer of the Structure for Jira software suite that...
SOFTWARE
Market Logic Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appointing Wolfe W. Diener As Chief Customer Value Officer

Market Logic Software, the global leader in market insights platforms, has announced the expansion of their executive leadership team with the appointment of Wolfe W. Diener as Chief Customer Value Officer. Stefan Ropers, CEO of Market Logic, says: “We think about customer value holistically, which requires managing the customer adoption...
BUSINESS
HAI ROBOTICS Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Gets AI Unicorn Nomination By Hurun Report

HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) systems for warehouse order fulfillment, is celebrating its fifth anniversary at its new headquarters as it ranks among global unicorns according to this year’s unicorn ranking list from the Hurun Research Institute. The company, a logistics warehousing automation solution...
TECHNOLOGY
Hatten Land Signs Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement With Huawei

For Cloud Computing, Virtual World Augment, Data Centres, Renewable Energy and Emerging Digital Opportunities in Asia. SGX Catalist-listed Hatten Land Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hatten Edge Pte. Ltd. (“Hatten Edge”) has entered into a Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement (“CCA”) with global leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider Huawei International Pte. Ltd. (“Huawei International”).
BUSINESS
Prestigious Sustainability Software Award Recognizes Cority As Global Leader In Cloud-Based Solutions

Company’s deep investments in ESG initiatives align with growing demand. Cority a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year awardCority a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year award in the Software/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) category. The influential trade publication, which honored Cority for the fourth consecutive year, recognized the company this year for its Sustainability Cloud solution. Cority’s sustainability software solutions complement the company’s full-spectrum suite of environmental, health, safety, quality, and analytics resources designed to empower organizations to achieve net-zero goals; improve sustainability, and environmental, social and health outcomes; boost company resiliency; meet or exceed regulatory requirements; and generate superior long-term financial performance.
SOFTWARE
StrikeReady Sweeps 2021 CyberSecured Awards With Wins In Vulnerability Risk Management, AI Security/ Machine Learning And Enterprise Security

StrikeReady, a cloud-based security operations and management company, announced today that it has swept the 2021 CyberSecured Awards with wins in three categories – AI Security, Machine Learning; Enterprise Security; and Vulnerability Risk Management. Launched in 2020 by 1105 Media’s Security Today brand, The CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding...
SOFTWARE
Securicy Lands Additional $4.1Million Seed Funding From Allos Ventures And Build Ventures

Capital infusion supports company’s mission to transform information security from a risk to a competitive advantage for high-growth SaaS companies. Securicy, an information security and data privacy management platform provider, announced the company has secured additional seed funding in a $4.1 million round led by new investors Allos Ventures and Build Ventures. Existing investors, including Concrete Ventures and Hub Angels Investment Group, also contributed to the round. A Techstars alum, Securicy guides companies as they establish and grow the robust information security and privacy programs needed to sell into enterprises and highly regulated industries.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) recently acquired certain assets from Liminal. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built primarily on Zoom’s SDK. Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will join Zoom. Liminal’s...
BUSINESS
Ordr Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Ordr, the leader in connected device security, announced that the company has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit for the Ordr Systems Control Engine. Developed by the American institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data in accordance with five key service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Ordr’s SOC 2 certification demonstrates its commitment to robust information security and the implementation of controls, systems, and processes to protect sensitive customer data.
TECHNOLOGY
Salesloft Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Vista Equity Partners, Achieving A Multi-Billion Dollar Valuation

Capital and partnership will accelerate Salesloft’s product innovation and global expansion. Salesloft, the provider of the world’s most complete sales engagement platform, announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, giving the company a multi-billion dollar valuation and capital and partnership to accelerate its strong performance and continued strong growth trajectory.
BUSINESS

