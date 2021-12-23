Verasity Joins the Brightcove Marketplace to Provide Customers With Proprietary Ad-Tech Technology

New investment will support Optoro’s focus on improving customer experiences and reducing environmental and financial waste from returns. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, announced a new strategic investment led by Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Circular solutions focused investor, Volta Circle, along with previous investors, including eBay Inc. and UPS also participated in the strategic funding round of $25 million. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Optoro.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO