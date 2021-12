Idris Williams led the way for Payne Tech with 26 points as it defeated Allentown 80-72 in the first round of the Neptune Holiday Jubilee in Neptune. Despite trailing 16-14 at the end of the first, Payne Tech (1-0) was able to take a 33-29 lead going into halftime. In the end, Payne Tech was able to come out on top as it outscored Allentown 47-43 in the second half.

ALLENTOWN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO