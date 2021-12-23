ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden tells ABC News he will run for President in 2024

By ABC NEWS
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with ABC “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir that, “yes,” he planned to run again in 2024 — and if his predecessor, Donald Trump, runs, then it would “increase the prospect” even more.

“Do you plan to run for reelection?” Muir asked Biden during a sit-down interview at the White House.

“Yes,” the president replied. “But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now — from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again.”

“And if that means a rematch against Donald Trump?” Muir asked. Trump, who served only one term, is eligible to run again in 2024.

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said, laughing. “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running.”

Biden, at age 78, became the oldest person sworn in as president when he took office earlier this year, and questions about whether he would seek a second term have followed him throughout his presidency.

With Biden’s popularity sagging, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last month that Biden did intend to run again.

Last year before the election, Biden had told Muir he “absolutely” planned on being president for eight years if elected.

WTRF- 7News

Biden mulling student loan freeze extension

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday suggested President Biden could extend a pandemic freeze on student loan payments and interest accrual.  During a Tuesday briefing at the White House, Psaki told reporters Biden has not yet decided whether he will allow millions of Americans to forgo student loan payments at no additional cost […]
POTUS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Father who said ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on call with Biden says election was ‘stolen’ and sports MAGA hat on Steve Bannon podcast

The Oregon ex-police officer who responded to President Joe Biden wishing his children a Merry Christmas by telling the president to “f**k” himself in code appears to have lied when he said he was not a “Trumper” in a subsequent interview.Jared Schmeck, a father of four from Central Point, Oregon, sparked outrage on Christmas Eve when he concluded a call between his children and Mr Biden — who was taking calls as part of the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s annual Santa Tracker hotline — by telling the president: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon”.Conservatives and supporters of former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Telling President Biden 'Let's go Brandon' on Christmas Eve warrants a lump of coal

When Jared Schmeck dialed up NORAD’s Santa tracker on Christmas Eve, the 35-year-old Oregon father reportedly didn’t know his family’s call would be answered from the White House by President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden. That means Schmeck decided in real time to insult the president with “Let’s go, Brandon,” which has become a stand-in for a profane dismissal of the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
