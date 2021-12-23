'Grey's Anatomy' reportedly eyeing 19th season renewal

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that there are Christmas Specials coming, but are they airing this week?. Well, without further ado, this is where we come bearing some of the good news: You don’t have to wait to see these shows in action! You’ll have a chance to see both of them starting with Station 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and both of these stories are going to be holiday-themed in nature. However, they are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Because of that, there will be more pressure than ever to tell dramatic, high-stakes stories that leave you guessing about what could be coming up next.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO