'Grey's Anatomy' reportedly eyeing 19th season renewal

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's potentially good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans -- the ABC drama's record-breaking run may not end with its current 18th season. Talks are reportedly underway to bring the series back...

www.wbal.com

ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Actor for Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Teased Surprising Death and Delivered Romance in Winter Finale

In true Grey's Anatomy fashion, the winter finale brought romance and potential death in equal measure. Despite appearing to make up with Link (Chris Carmack) In the previous episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) shared a passionate first kiss with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) after episodes of tension and fan excitement. However, Link witnessed the kiss, potentially pushing him into the arms of his best friend Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been harboring feelings for him all season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Ghosts, The Rookie, Superman & Lois, All Rise, The Resident, Wheel of Time and More

Will random Ghosts stop disappearing? What’s bothering Superman‘s Lois? Will a Chicago Med vet scrub back in? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Anything on the back half of Ghosts? –Connor Let’s see what I can scare up, shall we? Among the tidbits from a recent CBS panel for the show: We will learn what happened to Trevor’s pants; Sam and Jay will open their B&B by the end of the season; Pete and Jay will become basketball-watching buddies; an upcoming episode will delve into Sasappis’ backstory and feature Román Zaragoza’s...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch While You Wait for New Episodes of Grey's Anatomy

With 18 seasons and counting, it might feel like you could never run out of Grey's Anatomy episodes to watch. However, should you want to take a break from surgical extraordinaire Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and all of her victories, heartbreaks, and hookups in Seattle, there are lots of options — including dramas, docuseries, and comedies — when it comes to other series that you'll enjoy should you be a fan of the long-running ABC drama. Below, find eight shows full of thrills, romance, and complicated medical jargon. And yes, of course Sandra Oh makes an appearance. You think we'd do this thing without any mention of the Cristina Yang? This isn't amateur hour.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

55 Famous Actors You Probably Forgot Were on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy has literally been on since you were in middle school and that only translates to so! many! famous people have made cameos in the show's 18-season history. You probs can't remember some of the earlier ones, bc LBH, you were just in the room while your mom gasped at the happenings while you couldn't even keep up. But, if you've been binged the series in your newfound ~adulthood~ and immediately take to IMDb to see "What was that person in?!" then this list is for you, bestie. Click through this here gallery to see 55 celebs you forgot were in Grey's.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Shonda Rhimes on Bridgerton Season 2 and Whether It’s Time to End Grey’s Anatomy

In this week’s digital cover story, Shonda Rhimes—Adweek’s Media Visionary—talks about how she rewrote the rules of TV, on both broadcast and streaming. But we also know that Shondaland fans had other pressing questions for the creator, like what’s coming up next on Bridgerton and how much longer she’ll keep Grey’s Anatomy, now in Season 18, on the air.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Grey's Anatomy recap: Another character might be dead

The Grey's Anatomy winter finale left viewers with a literal cliffhanger. Most fans know characters can kick the bucket at any moment. No one is safe on the roster. Therefore, there's no telling if the good doctor Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) will be alive by the time the firefighters at Station 19 careen down a mountain to save him after a terrifying car accident.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Cliffhanger

Finally! Finally some big time drama on Grey’s Anatomy this season! It’s a Christmas miracle! I mean, the show is giving us A LITERAL CLIFFHANGER. And also several metaphorical cliffhangers. Of course we’re getting this drama and this energy from the show as it goes on extended hiatus until the end of February, but let’s not fixate on that. Instead, let’s fixate on the car that is hanging off a cliff for most of the episode.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 16?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that there are Christmas Specials coming, but are they airing this week?. Well, without further ado, this is where we come bearing some of the good news: You don’t have to wait to see these shows in action! You’ll have a chance to see both of them starting with Station 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and both of these stories are going to be holiday-themed in nature. However, they are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Because of that, there will be more pressure than ever to tell dramatic, high-stakes stories that leave you guessing about what could be coming up next.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Review: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Did Grey's Anatomy pull off the motherload of winter finales in a way that they haven't managed in years? With everything that transpired on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, the answer is a resounding yes. Once again, the hour felt like classic Grey's right down to leaving us on...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

ABC has begun talks to bring back Grey's Anatomy with Ellen Pompeo for Season 19

Despite Pompeo pushing for Grey's to end this season, "renewal talks are underway for a potential 19th season of ABC’s flagship scripted series though sources caution that conversations are in early stages," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. ABC has to decide Grey's future "in the next month or so," reports Andreeva, to allow time to give creator Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Krista Vernoff enough time to plan the series finale should Grey's end with Season 18.
TV SERIES

