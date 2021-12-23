ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Photo Courtesy Of Labcorp

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report, a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. ( PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics with a portfolio of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005226/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

The addition of PGDx and its technology complements and accelerates Labcorp's existing liquid biopsy capabilities and expands Labcorp's leading oncology portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based genomic profiling capabilities, positioning Labcorp at the forefront of driving better patient outcomes in oncology. PGDx enhances Labcorp's ability to increase access to oncology care in the global community through kitted solutions that allow hospital systems and laboratories to run these tests internally, bringing precision diagnostics closer to the patient and helping close a common gap in the delivery of cancer care. Labcorp's global reach also provides the opportunity to bring this technology to pharmaceutical companies for clinical trial research to advance cancer treatments, potentially impacting clinical outcomes in millions of people with cancer.

"Labcorp's leadership and scale in diagnostic testing and drug development, coupled with PGDx's innovative technology and suite of capabilities, will accelerate access to personalized treatments for cancer patients globally," said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. "PGDx's comprehensive portfolio of next-generation sequencing products will meaningfully add to our breadth of capabilities, in line with our strategic priority to lead in oncology. PGDx's technology is well positioned in an important segment with strong growth prospects. We look forward to welcoming PGDx's talented team and working together to bring world-class diagnostics, technology and treatments within reach for all."

Under the terms of the agreement, Labcorp will pay $450 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $125 million on achieving future performance milestones.

PGDx's centralized and decentralized offerings will enhance the scalability of the technology and support long-term growth across Labcorp's oncology portfolio, while also enabling Labcorp to seamlessly offer oncology testing at every stage of care. PGDx offers the only diagnostic kit cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pan-solid cancer comprehensive tumor profiling using a 500+ gene panel.

Next-generation sequencing, including liquid biopsy, represents the future of treatment and response monitoring in people with cancer. Liquid biopsy testing can also eliminate the need for an invasive biopsy procedure, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes. When combined with cutting-edge data analysis capabilities, NGS is the most advanced technology in the field today for identifying the best therapy available for each patient. As more cancer patients gain access to NGS testing, Labcorp will be able to offer enriched, actionable and data-driven insights. These insights can be used by pharmaceutical companies and cancer care teams to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials and identify patients eligible for approved treatments.

Overall demand for noninvasive tumor profiling and therapeutic response monitoring is expected to grow significantly—largely attributable to technological advances in the identification of biomarkers utilizing NGS, applicability to companion diagnostics and immuno-oncology solutions, and widespread government support.

"We share Labcorp's vision of improving health care decisions and outcomes through science, data and a continued commitment to innovation," said Megan Bailey, CEO of PGDx. "For over a decade, PGDx has made great progress toward that goal. As a part of the Labcorp family, we have an incredible opportunity to broaden and accelerate our impact on cancer care through Labcorp's global reach."

The acquisition of PGDx is the latest development in Labcorp's long-standing commitment to integrate precision medicine into its comprehensive offering of oncology solutions. Labcorp currently offers OmniSeq INSIGHT SM, a NGS-based, precision medicine test for solid tumors, IntelliGEN® Myeloid, a NGS-based precision medicine test for myeloid malignancies, and hereditary cancer genetic testing through VistaSeq SM. Labcorp also offers clonoSEQ®, the first and only FDA-cleared assay for measurable, residual disease detection, and Resolution ctDx Lung™, a non-invasive test for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer.

PGDx 2021 revenues are expected to be approximately $22 million and projected revenues for 2022 are expected to grow to nearly $40 million. The acquisition is expected to be slightly dilutive to Labcorp's adjusted earnings per share over the next couple of years and provide returns in excess of its cost of capital by year five.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Hogan Lovells and Kilpatrick Townsend acted as legal advisors to Labcorp. Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor and Cowen acted as financial advisor to PGDx.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

About PGDx

Since its founding in 2010, PGDx has empowered the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome to drive biomarker informed treatment plans. The PGDx elio™ portfolio of tissue-based and liquid biopsy comprehensive genomic solutions enable personalized care for all patients by bringing precision oncology testing to where they are. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to the transaction, the growth prospects of tumor profiling and therapeutic response monitoring generally, the growth prospects of PGDx's technology specifically and the anticipated benefits of the transaction when combined with Labcorp.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including without limitation, the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; expected timing to closing; the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing the transaction, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; the company's ability to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to PGDx's technology after completion of the proposed transaction; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the company's business and financial condition and on general economic, business, and market conditions; the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace; changes in government regulations; customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies; other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers; changes in testing guidelines or recommendations; federal, state, and local government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of public opinion on the company's reputation; adverse results in material litigation matters; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; failure to maintain or develop customer relationships; the company's ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes; failure in information technology, systems or data security; adverse weather conditions; the number of revenue days in a financial period; employee relations; personnel costs; and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005226/en/

Comments / 0

Related
wraltechwire.com

Labcorp buys cancer genomics firm for $450M to expand oncology offerings

BURLINGTON – Global life science giant Labcorp says it will acquire an emerging cancer genomics company in a deal worth $450 million now with the possibility of another $125 million going to its shareholders if benchmarks are met. Early Thursday before the markets opened, Labcorp, which is based in...
BURLINGTON, NC
TheStreet

Alpha Cognition Announces Director Change And Stock Option Grant

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the resignation of Dr. Fred Sancilio from his role as Director and President of the Company. Dr. Sancilio will continue to work with Alpha Cognition as a consultant focusing on ALPHA-1062's bioequivalence program.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labcorp#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Ngs
TheStreet

Dr. Chafic Chebli Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chafic Chebli is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chief Executive for his outstanding leadership in the Pharmaceutical industry and his professional excellence as the CEO and Managing Director at PharmaStulln Inc. and CJC Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Chafic Chebli is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
TheStreet

Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication Of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sientra To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Sientra, Inc. Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing December 27, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: NPABU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,000,000 units (which includes 2,500,000 units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option), completed on November 9, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "NPABU," and the shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "NPAB" and "NPABW," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Concentrix Closes Acquisition Of PK

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced that it has closed its recently announced acquisition of PK, and the integration process is underway. This transaction marks Concentrix' first acquisition since becoming a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aveanna To Virtually Participate At The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. ("Aveanna") (AVAH) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the JP Morgan Healthcare conference held on January 12th. The presentation will begin at 11:15 AM Eastern Time. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.
ATLANTA, GA
TheStreet

FARADAY FUTURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. ("Faraday Future" or the "Company") (FFIE) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Faraday Future securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 22, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,750 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") and the grant of restricted stock units to purchase and an aggregate of 3,400 shares as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Harithsa S. Asuri, MD, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ASHTABULA, Ohio, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harithsa S. Asuri, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at BrightView Health. Harithsa S. Asuri, MD, has five years of experience working in the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Akeso's IL-17A MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY (GUMOKIMAB) COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akeso, Inc. (09926.HK) announces that Gumokimab (IL-17A monoclonal antibody, AK111), an innovative drug independently developed by the Company for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis has been completed. Such clinical trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Gumokimab for the treatment of patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ hospitals cut back on monoclonal antibodies treatments for COVID as omicron spreads

New Jersey hospitals have begun to limit their use of monoclonal antibody therapies to treat COVID-19 because of a shortage of supplies and questions over how well they treat the omicron variant. Hospital officials say they are using their scarce drug for patients who are most at risk of developing serious complications from the virus. ...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy