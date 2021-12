Central Pennsylvania is known for its New Year’s Eve drops from the giant strawberry in Harrisburg to the Mr. Pickle in Dillsburg to a slab of bologna in Lebanon. But the big story this year is what’s not dropping: Carlisle’s button, Hanover’s Pac-Man, Highspire’s candy, York’s white rose and Lancaster’s red rose. Those annual New Year’s Eve events have been canceled in large part because of the latest COVID-19 surge, but some alternative events are being held so check local information.

LEBANON, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO