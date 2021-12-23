ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former DC and Wizard Staffer Mike Cotton Joins AWA

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cotton, a former senior editor at DC whose comics career started as a journalist at Wizard magazine in 1999, has joined the staff at comics publisher Artists, Writers, and Artisans (AWA). Yesterday, AWA announced that Cotton has joined the company as an Executive Editor. Cotton will work alongside Co-Founders Axel...

