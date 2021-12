Wright County and much of the central and east central part of the state is starting the final week of the year digging out of a wintery storm that visited overnight. 2 to 4 inches of snow fell throughout the night, with a good amount of blowing and drifting due to strong winds. The snow has been followed by freezing rain which has put an icy crust on top of the new snow.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO