We often think of Christmas as a time of joy and happiness, but for some people this time of year is stressful and unforgiving. Christmas has even been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, possibly due to the yearly pressure and emotional distress that often accompany Christmas gatherings.There are many reasons why people find Christmas stressful – including pressure to find the perfect gift to give someone, pressure to have the perfect family gathering, and financial worries. The pandemic has only worsened the negative impact of Christmas on mental health.But there are a few things people can do...

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO