ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Grey's Anatomy' reportedly eyeing 19th season renewal

wjtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's potentially good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans -- the ABC drama's record-breaking run may not end with its current 18th season. Talks are reportedly underway to bring the series back...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez Talks Possible Return, And What They Imagine Callie Torres Is Up To Now

If there’s one thing Grey’s Anatomy loves to do, it’s bring back our fan favorites. Whether dead or alive, no character is necessarily gone for good after they make their exit from the ABC medical drama, which has been proven over the past couple of seasons with the returns of everyone from Derek Shepherd to Addison Montgomery to Nick Marsh. Now another actor has expressed their interest in returning to the Seattle medical scene, as Sara Ramirez said they'd love to revisit their role as Callie Torres.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Owen Hunt dead?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following next week’s season 18 episode 9? Could Owen Hunt actually die? Based on the new promo released by ABC, there is a reason to be very much afraid. Based on said promo, it appears as though Owen’s driver has a heart...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Teased Surprising Death and Delivered Romance in Winter Finale

In true Grey's Anatomy fashion, the winter finale brought romance and potential death in equal measure. Despite appearing to make up with Link (Chris Carmack) In the previous episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) shared a passionate first kiss with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) after episodes of tension and fan excitement. However, Link witnessed the kiss, potentially pushing him into the arms of his best friend Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been harboring feelings for him all season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Grey S Anatomy
People

Grey's Anatomy: Amelia Kisses a New Love Interest While 2 Character's Lives Are in Question

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. In classic Grey's Anatomy fashion, the winter finale of season 18 had us on the edge of our seats!. During Thursday's episode, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) geared up for a surgery that could potentially be a major breakthrough in their attempt to cure Parkinson's. Also, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) found comfort in a new love interest (that is not Link!), and the three Grey Sloan doctors found themselves at the center of a major car crash — leaving the fate of two character's lives up in the air.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Could Sara Ramirez return at some point?

We’ve seen a number of notable names return to Grey’s Anatomy at some point down the road, including people like Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh. At this point, it didn’t feel like either one of them was going to come back down the road. Yet, that happened in each occasion!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy has turned into three different shows -- one with less Meredith Grey

"Ellen Pompeo has managed to find a new way to keep herself on Grey’s Anatomy without actually being on Grey’s Anatomy," says Genevieve Burgess. "In fact, Grey’s Anatomy itself seems like three different shows this season: The (Sexy) Adventures of Meredith in Minnesota, Grey’s Anatomy traditional, and the other half of Station 19 episodes. First of all, my continuing admiration for Ellen Pompeo who has decided she wants to keep making Grey’s Anatomy money without actually BEING on Grey’s Anatomy. Last season that meant the character of Meredith Grey in Grey Sloane Memorial was mostly played by a doll, and Ellen Pompeo got to hang out on a beach staring contentedly into the distance. This season it means hanging out in 'Minnesota,' which is just a very different hospital set that features Peter Gallagher and Scott Speedman. Her sister-in-law, Amelia, came with her and she pops in over at Seattle/Grey Sloane Memorial occasionally, so it’s not ENTIRELY a different show yet but it is effectively completely removed from the usual Grey’s setting and storylines. Maybe she’ll cure Parkinson’s disease! Even though she’s a general surgeon, not a neurosurgeon and it seems like Amelia and Dr. Kai Bartley are doing all the actual work when Dr. Bartley is not clearly trying to get into Amelia’s pants! Everything’s comin’ up Meredith! I guess this is how they keep Ellen from berating the directors. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy prime seems increasingly undecipherable to anyone who is not watching Station 19."
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode and Station 19 holiday double

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat tonight with back-to-back Christmas episodes for both Grey's and spin-off series Station 19 on ABC. Season 18, episode 8 It came upon a midnight clear directly follows Station 19 season 5, episode 8 All I Want For Christmas Is You. That's two glorious hours of emergency services drama – truly indulgent TV not to miss. Make sure you know how to watch the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 holiday episodes wherever you are.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Should Jo and Link Pursue a Romance?

Some of our Round Table, for starters. While Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 gave the Kai and Amelia, Mer and Nick, and Jo and Link shippers something to nibble on, there wasn't much to the penultimate midseason finale. Join Joshua Johnson, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Rebounds With Fall Finale on Quiet Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy entered the holiday break with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, rebounding a bit from last week’s series lows. TVLine readers gave the fall finale an average grade of “B+”; read recap. Bookending the medical drama, Station 19 (4.5 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (2.5 mil/0.3) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Over on Fox, Thursday Night Football (11.6 mil/2.7) was up sharply from last week’s early numbers. Leading out of Dogs of the Year (630K/0.1) — which is not (yet) part of TVLine’s Year in Review package — The CW’s Legacies (380K/0.1, reader grade “B”; read exit post mortem) was steady with its fall finale. NBC’s Women of Worth special drew 1.2 mil and a 0.2. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Winter Finale Trailer Leaves Several Characters in Danger

It looks like Grey's Anatomy is saying goodbye to 2021 with a devastating installment. ABC dropped an official trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, and it leaves lives on the line. Admittedly, we thought the series would have a happier midseason finale when you consider the logline ABC...
TV SERIES
PopSugar

The Most Heartbreaking Character Exits on Grey's Anatomy, Ranked

Watching Grey's Anatomy means setting yourself up for heartbreak, over and over again. Over the years, the medical drama has churned out a huge number of heartbreaking moments, including the departures of many beloved characters. While some characters have been lucky enough to get easy exits, others left a much bigger impact, whether they left Seattle alive or not. We've seen characters die suddenly, take new job opportunities, and even just leave everyone behind without any warning at all; they've all been hard to watch in their own ways.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy