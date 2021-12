Taboola is a leader in providing recommendations for the web. More than 14,000 advertisers including CNBC, BBC and NBC News use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users. Today, Taboola announced a new bidding service which was designed with support from Microsoft. This new bidding service will allow advertisers to bid for ad inventory across many places on the open web. Also, Taboola has signed a new agreement with Microsoft through July 2024 for the revenue share arrangement.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO