Elections

Filing for Township Offices to Open Tuesday, December 28th

krwc1360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe window for candidates to file for township office positions up for election in early 2022 will...

krwc1360.com

Pope County Tribune

GLENWOOD TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING

Candidates may file for the office of Supervisor (three year term) or office of Clerk (two year term) at the Clerks home from December 28, 2021 to January 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The Township Election will be held on March 8, 2022. David Sibell, Clerk. Glenwood Township. 19396 State...
GLENWOOD, MN
KLEM

Tuesday News, December 14th

Plymouth County Supervisors To Discuss Salary Compensation For County Elected Officials. (Le Mars) — Plymouth County Board of Supervisors will convene for their weekly meeting this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the County Courthouse Board Room. The county supervisors will discuss the budget requests from the County Library Coalition. The governing board will hear from Judy Bowman as she offers information regarding the Wet Nose Animal Rescue organization and the recently acquired shelter facilities. The supervisors will set public hearings for ordinance reading and approval for additional precincts and districts. The county supervisors will discuss the salary recommendations by the County Compensation Commission for the elected officials. Nick Beeck (Beck) with the Plymouth County Conservation Board will review the annual report with the county supervisors. Chris Joslin will request an extension to file a sub-division in Remsen township. County Engineer, Tom Rohe, will appear before the county governing board to discuss a couple of permits for tile crossing in Stanton and Elgin townships.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Voice News

Chesterfield Township Municipal Offices to close for holidays

The Chesterfield Township Municipal Offices will be closed to the public beginning at noon Dec. 22 and will reopen for business on Jan. 3, 2022. For payment remittance, residents will be able to use the blue drop box located in the front circle drive or any First State Bank location. Payments can also be made online.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
hopewelltwp.org

PSE&G Construction in the Township for the week of December 27

PSE&G is actively working overhead in Hopewell Township. Below is the traffic update. PSE&G and our approved contractors are working overhead along Moores Mill- Mt. Rose Road between Pennington-Hopewell Road and Pennington- Rocky Hill Road. During this activity, the work zone will be closed to through traffic. Residents within the work zone will have access to their driveways. All other drivers will be directed to follow the detours.
HOPEWELL, NJ

