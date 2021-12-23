Filing for Township Offices to Open Tuesday, December 28th

Plymouth County Supervisors To Discuss Salary Compensation For County Elected Officials. (Le Mars) — Plymouth County Board of Supervisors will convene for their weekly meeting this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the County Courthouse Board Room. The county supervisors will discuss the budget requests from the County Library Coalition. The governing board will hear from Judy Bowman as she offers information regarding the Wet Nose Animal Rescue organization and the recently acquired shelter facilities. The supervisors will set public hearings for ordinance reading and approval for additional precincts and districts. The county supervisors will discuss the salary recommendations by the County Compensation Commission for the elected officials. Nick Beeck (Beck) with the Plymouth County Conservation Board will review the annual report with the county supervisors. Chris Joslin will request an extension to file a sub-division in Remsen township. County Engineer, Tom Rohe, will appear before the county governing board to discuss a couple of permits for tile crossing in Stanton and Elgin townships.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO