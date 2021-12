England’s bowlers brushed off a chaotic morning of Covid scares to hit back with three Australian wickets on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Ollie Robinson Mark Wood and James Anderson all made breakthroughs at the MCG as they kept the hosts to 131 for four defending their own underpowered total of 185.For once it was Marcus Harris causing England the most problems, with the under-pressure opener unbeaten on 48 at the lunch break.Play was delayed by half-an-hour when it emerged that four of the wider touring party – two from the backroom staff and two family members...

