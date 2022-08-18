Everything we know about the upcoming Wonder Woman game

A Wonder Woman game is officially happening. Currently in development from Monolith Productions, the studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the Wonder Woman game was a big surprise when it was first revealed during The Game Awards 2021 .

A short trailer from publisher Warner Bros. gave us our very first tease of the project, which is set to be a "single-player open-world action game that will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world."

In recent news, narrative director Tony Elias posted a tweet calling for applicants for a senior writer role back in June. The original job posting mentions "procedural content", which includes "procedural conversations" and "procedural dialogue". This may well mean that the upcoming adventure will let you experience your own version of its story .

There is no Wonder Woman game release date as of yet. It was announced in December 2021 at The Game Awards, and all we know is that it's currently in production.

Warner Bros. has already confirmed its 2022 line-up, with Gotham Knights scheduled to land on 25 October. While Hogwarts Legacy was set to land before the end of the year, it has now been pushed back to 2023. As a result, it's looking likely that Wonder Woman will line-up alongside Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as key games in the publisher's portfolio for 2023 and beyond.

Wonder Woman game trailer

The Wonder Woman game trailer is more audio than video, but we can glean some clues from it. In the trailer, we hear Diana's mother Hippolyta say “my daughter, a new threat comes to our shores and I must call you home.” Based on this we know that Wonder Woman has left her hidden home island Themyscira and lives in regular society without her Amazonian family.

It certainly seems as if Diana has been doing some superhero deeds in the regular world and her skills are needed to help her mother and her sisters back home.

Wonder Woman game story and gameplay

(Image credit: DC)

Much like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor, Monolith's upcoming Wonder Woman game will be a "single-player open-world action game". The studio has only teased details of the story out so far, although we do know that this will be an original story set in the DC Universe – rather than one which actively draws from the best Wonder Woman stories from the comics, or a piece of the broader Arkham-Verse which many of Warner Bros. games are set in.

We also know that the Wonder Woman game will "allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world."

As far as gameplay goes, Monolith has recently amped up its hiring, and job listings suggest it's working full-tilt on a third-person action-adventure game – which is exactly what we'd hope to see from a Wonder Woman experience.

Wonder Woman Nemesis system

As Wonder Woman is in development from Monolith, the studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of War, fans were wondering if the game would use its widely popular Nemesis system. Happily, it's been confirmed that the Wonder Woman game will use the Nemesis system, which should have interesting implications for gameplay.

The Nemesis system mechanic allows players to influence the game's narrative in unique ways. Enemies will evolve and develop based on your actions, which means even the gruntiest grunt can work it's way up enemy ranks and become, well, your nemesis. In Middle-earth Shadow of War, orcs would get promoted if they killed you, and they'd challenge each other to fight tot he death in order to try and climb the ranks higher.

It's unclear how this system will be used in Wonder Woman, but it certainly makes things interesting.

