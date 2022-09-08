Star Wars Eclipse: Everything we know so far about Quantic Dream's new game

Star Wars: Eclipse is an ambitious new Star Wars game from developer Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human . Eclipse is one of our most anticipated upcoming Star Wars games – truth be told, we haven't stopped thinking about the first trailer, since its reveal at The Game Awards 2021.

Quantic Dream has confirmed that Star Wars: Eclipse will be a "intricately branching action-adventure game" that will be set during the High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy. While Star Wars: Eclipse is in "early development", there's still plenty of information for us to dive into. So join us as we cover everything we know so far about Star Wars Eclipse.

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

While described as in "early development" at the Game Awards, reports emerged towards the end of 2021 that suggested Star Wars Eclipse is apparently at least three to four years away from launch . There’s little to go on beyond that at present, but, given Quantic Dream’s past projects, we expect Star Wars Eclipse to feature on PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X at a minimum, with the developer promising a game that "can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands".

Star Wars Eclipse trailer

The Star Wars Eclipse trailer to come out of the Game Awards 2021 features no in-game footage, but is pretty cinematic in its delivery - featuring familiar elements of the Star Wars universe such as speeder bikes, ice planets, droids, Jedi, and a raft of alien species like like mon calamari, anomids, and neimoidians. According to the game’s official website, its Outer Rim setting will also include "never-before-seen species and planets to discover."

Star Wars: Eclipse screenshots

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Image 1 of 11Image 2 of 11Image 3 of 11Image 4 of 11Image 5 of 11Image 6 of 11Image 7 of 11Image 8 of 11Image 9 of 11Image 10 of 11Image 11 of 11

While we are yet to see Star Wars: Eclipse gameplay, Quantic Dream did release a rather gorgeous in-engine teaser. And from that, the studio has given us a bunch of extremely beautiful Star Wars: Eclipse screenshots, showing off everything from Jedi battles to space exploration and so much more. Check them out in the gallery above.

Star Wars Eclipse story

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Star Wars: Eclipse is set to take us to an "uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era , known as the golden age of the Jedi." That means we'll be heading back hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, to a time where Jedi and the Galactic Republic was at its most powerful.

Quantic Dreams says we should expect to find "all-new characters and environments" to the Star Wars franchise, including "never-before-seen species and planets to discover." The studio adds: "This part of the Outer Rim is rife with opportunity – and political tensions that could alter the fabric of peace. What will you do?"

That level of choice will be key to the Star Wars: Eclipse story, particularly as it will allow us to "see the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own morality, personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large."

"Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions on your journey," Quantic Dream adds, in a press release. "The way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened and you must define your path."

Star Wars Eclipse gameplay

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Star Wars: Eclipse is promising to be a new type of Quantic Dream game. The studio is known for games like Detroid: Become Human and Heavy Rain, adventure which route their gameplay through branching narrative paths and limited input. However, Star Wars: Eclipse is said to be a more traditional action experience, without skimping on all the choice and consequence Quantic Dream is so good at delivering.

The studio says we will "have the power to make choices with consequences thanks to many outcomes in this deeply branching narrative", but we're still yet to see what the gameplay itself may look like.

Interestingly, Quantic Dream actually opened a brand new studio to help support Star Wars: Eclipse. The Paris HQ will be handling the bulk of the writing and story, while the new team in North America – staffed by former Square Enix Montreal, Eidos Montreal, and Ubisoft Montreal developers – will be handling the action and world design.

Ready to be excited about all the new games coming in the next couple of years? Check out our list of new games for 2022 and beyond.