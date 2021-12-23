Light-independent metabolic pathways regulate astaxanthin accumulation in Haematococcus

Vernalization is the process by which long-term cold like winter triggers transition to flowering in plants. Many biennial and perennial plants including Brassicaceae family plants require vernalization for floral transition. Not only floral transition, but dynamic physiological and metabolic changes might also take place during vernalization. However, vernalization-mediated metabolic change is merely investigated so far. One of secondary metabolites found in Brassiceceae family plants is glucosinolates (GSLs). GSLs provides defense against pathogens and herbivores attack in plants and also exhibits inhibitory activity against human cancer cell. Profiles of GSLs are highly modulated by different environmental stresses in Brassciaceae family plants. To grasp the effect of vernalization on GSLs metabolic dynamics in radish (Raphanus sativus L.), we performed transcriptomic and metabolic analysis during vernalization in radish. Through transcriptome analysis, we found many GSLs metabolic genes were significantly down-regulated by vernalization in radish plants. Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography analysis also revealed that GSLs compounds were substantially reduced in vernalized radish samples compared to non-vernalized radish samples. Furthermore, we found that repressive histone modification (i.e. H3K27me3) is involved in the modulation of GSLs metabolism via epigenetic suppression of Glucoraphasatin Synthase 1 (GRS1) during vernalization in radish. This study revealed that GSLs metabolism is modulated by vernalization, suggestive of a newly identified target of vernalization in radish.

