Light-independent metabolic pathways regulate astaxanthin accumulation in Haematococcus

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team led by Prof. Liu Jianguo from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that light-independent metabolic pathways, in addition to light-dependent metabolic pathways, can also regulate astaxanthin accumulation in Haematococcus. Their findings were published in Bioresource Technology. Astaxanthin has multiple application prospects...

Phys.org

Scientists connect diet and temperature to metabolism in opaleye fish

Whether it's warm outside or cold, people generally eat about the same amount. But a fish's appetite can vary enormously with the temperature. As coldblooded animals, their metabolism is governed by external conditions: It's slow going for a cold fish, but high temperatures kick them into high gear. To better...
Nature.com

UHRF1: a novel metabolic guardian restricting AMPK activity

You have full access to this article via your institution. AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) serves as a central guardian maintaining energy homeostasis under nutrient stress and/or energy crisis. The study by Xu et al. identified that a nuclear factor UHRF1 (ubiquitin-like with plant homeodomain and RING finger domains 1) suppresses AMPK activity in the nucleus by recruiting PP2A to dephosphorylate AMPK at T172, which in turn governs cytoplasmic AMPK activity in regulation of glucose and lipid metabolism.
Nature.com

Metabolic transitions

As a tumour develops, metabolic reprogramming occurs to match its increasing energy and biosynthesis demands. To examine the metabolic evolution of a tumour as it progresses step-wise from preneoplasia to overt cancer, Nie et al. performed metabolomics profiling on samples obtained from patients to show that metabolic pathways are progressively disrupted during the development of invasive lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD).
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and metabolic analyses revealed the modulatory effect of vernalization on glucosinolate metabolism in radish (Raphanus sativus L.)

Vernalization is the process by which long-term cold like winter triggers transition to flowering in plants. Many biennial and perennial plants including Brassicaceae family plants require vernalization for floral transition. Not only floral transition, but dynamic physiological and metabolic changes might also take place during vernalization. However, vernalization-mediated metabolic change is merely investigated so far. One of secondary metabolites found in Brassiceceae family plants is glucosinolates (GSLs). GSLs provides defense against pathogens and herbivores attack in plants and also exhibits inhibitory activity against human cancer cell. Profiles of GSLs are highly modulated by different environmental stresses in Brassciaceae family plants. To grasp the effect of vernalization on GSLs metabolic dynamics in radish (Raphanus sativus L.), we performed transcriptomic and metabolic analysis during vernalization in radish. Through transcriptome analysis, we found many GSLs metabolic genes were significantly down-regulated by vernalization in radish plants. Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography analysis also revealed that GSLs compounds were substantially reduced in vernalized radish samples compared to non-vernalized radish samples. Furthermore, we found that repressive histone modification (i.e. H3K27me3) is involved in the modulation of GSLs metabolism via epigenetic suppression of Glucoraphasatin Synthase 1 (GRS1) during vernalization in radish. This study revealed that GSLs metabolism is modulated by vernalization, suggestive of a newly identified target of vernalization in radish.
Nature.com

SIRT6 regulates SREBP1c-induced glucolipid metabolism in liver and pancreas via the AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 pathway

The aim of this study was to determine the mechanism by which SIRT6 regulates glucolipid metabolism disorders. We detected histological and molecular changes in Sprague-Dawley rats as well as in BRL 3A and INS-1 cell lines subjected to overnutrition and starvation. SIRT6, SREBP1c, and glucolipid metabolism biomarkers were identified by fluorescence co-localization, real-time PCR, and western blotting. Gene silencing studies were performed. Recombinant SIRT6, AMPK agonist (AICAR), mTOR inhibitor (rapamycin), and liver X receptor (LXR) agonist (T0901317) were used to pre-treated in BRL 3A and INS-1 cells. Real-time PCR and western blotting were used to detect related proteins, and cell counting was utilized to detect proliferation. We obtained conflicting results; SIRT6 and SREBP1c appeared in both the liver and pancreas of high-fat and hungry rats. Recombinant SIRT6 alleviated the decrease in AMPKÎ± and increase in mTORC1 (complex of mTOR, Raptor, and Rheb) caused by overnutrition. SIRT6 siRNA reversed the glucolipid metabolic disorders caused by the AMPK agonist and mTOR inhibitor but not by the LXR agonist. Taken together, our results demonstrate that SIRT6 regulates glycolipid metabolism through AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 regulating SREBP1c in the liver and pancreas induced by overnutrition and starvation, independent of LXR.
Nature.com

A counter-enzyme complex regulates glutamate metabolism in Bacillus subtilis

Multi-enzyme assemblies composed of metabolic enzymes catalyzing sequential reactions are being increasingly studied. Here, we report the discovery of a 1.6"‰megadalton multi-enzyme complex from Bacillus subtilis composed of two enzymes catalyzing opposite ('counter-enzymes') rather than sequential reactions: glutamate synthase (GltAB) and glutamate dehydrogenase (GudB), which make and break glutamate, respectively. In vivo and in vitro studies show that the primary role of complex formation is to inhibit the activity of GudB. Using cryo-electron microscopy, we elucidated the structure of the complex and the molecular basis of inhibition of GudB by GltAB. The complex exhibits unusual oscillatory progress curves and is necessary for both planktonic growth, in glutamate-limiting conditions, and for biofilm growth, in glutamate-rich media. The regulation of a key metabolic enzyme by complexing with its counter enzyme may thus enable cell growth under fluctuating glutamate concentrations.
Phys.org

Scientists identify genes key to microbial colonization of plant roots

Some microbes can form thin films called biofilms. These biofilms give them an advantage over other microbes by protecting them from stresses such as a lack of nutrients or the presence of harmful substances in the environment. Researchers often focus on the biofilms that pathogens use to resist antibiotics. However, some biofilms can be helpful to plants and other host organisms. In previous work, researchers found that Pantoea sp. YR343, a bacterium that promotes plant growth, forms robust biofilms along the root surface of Populus, the genus which includes willow and cottonwood trees. Scientists know relatively little about the mechanisms behind the formation of biofilms on plant roots, particularly at the genetic level. However, research has found that enzymes called diguanylate cyclases are key to biofilm formation. This new research has identified a diguanylate cyclase, DGC2884, that is expressed specifically in the presence of plants when bacteria colonize roots and form biofilms.
Nature.com

Hydration determines anion accumulation

Why do bulky anions solubilize macromolecules in water but precipitate out the corresponding monomers? The answer lies in the differences in local water structure. Polymers have now been shown to disrupt water structure more than their monomers, leading to an accumulation of anions near the polymers that increases their solubility.
A microbial metabolite linked to fat accumulation

Whether and how host energy metabolism can be controlled by commensal microorganisms remains controversial. New work shows that the microbe-derived metabolite Î´-valerobetaine contributes to obesity and hepatic steatosis by modulating mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation and increasing lipid storage in the adipose tissue and liver. To first identify microbiome-dependent...
Flexibility may be the key to potent peptides for treating diabetes

A little wiggle room might be just what the doctor ordered. New research suggests that the peptides—short chunks of protein—used to treat Type 2 diabetes may be more effective if they're able to flexibly move back and forth between different shapes. The findings could help improve drug design...
'Heavy' hydrogen stabilizes drugs

Researchers at the University of Bonn have presented a method that allows the heavier hydrogen "brother" deuterium to be introduced specifically into many different molecules. The deuterated compounds obtained in this way are more stable against degradation by certain enzymes. Drugs produced using this method can be effective for longer, meaning they have to be taken in lower doses or less frequently. The article has now been published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Researchers find a new genetic regulation pathway associated with obesity

A study published in the journal Advanced Science describes for the first time a mechanism involved in the development of obesity. The study states that a group of microRNAs—small molecules that regulate the expression of specific genes—could prevent the expansion of the obesity-associated fatty tissue. The study is led by teams of the University of Barcelona, the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) and the Girona Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBGI), and was funded by La Marató 2015 to research projects on diabetes and obesity.
Researchers construct a framework to solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education

In a study published in Physical Review-Physics Education Research, a research team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has successfully constructed a theoretical framework of Activation-Construction-Execution-Reflection as well as a thinking mechanism model based on Overgeneralization to help students solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education.
Team proposes 'nano-chocolates' as a new way to store hydrogen

An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships and trucks, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production—depending on how the hydrogen gas is generated. However, storing hydrogen is costly: Either the gas has to be kept in pressurized tanks, at up to 700 bar, or it must be liquified, which means cooling it down to minus 253 degrees Celsius. Both procedures consume additional energy.
Researchers develop structural blueprint of nanoparticles to target white blood cells responsible for lung inflammation

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating impact of acute lung inflammation (ALI), which is part of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that is the dominant cause of death in COVID-19. A potential new route to the diagnosis and treatment of ARDS comes from studying how neutrophils—the white blood cells responsible for detecting and eliminating harmful particles in the body—differentiate what materials to uptake by the material's surface structure, and favor uptake of particles that exhibit "protein clumping," according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology.
Common flower species holds promise for beneficial psychedelic drugs

Thanks to a symbiotic fungus, many species of morning glories contain elements of powerful psychedelic drugs, according to a new Tulane University study published in the journal Communications Biology. The seeds of the common tropical vine, whose namesake trumpet-like blooms only open in the morning, contain compounds that could be...
New grafting technique could combat the disease threatening Cavendish bananas

Scientists have found a novel way to combine two species of grass-like plant including banana, rice and wheat, using embryonic tissue from their seeds. The technique allows beneficial characteristics, such as disease resistance or stress tolerance, to be added to the plants. Grafting is the technique of joining the shoot...
Farmed fish breeding with wild fish is changing the life cycle of wild fish

A team of researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research and Rådgivende Biologer, has found that interbreeding between farmed salmon and wild salmon is changing the life cycle of the wild salmon. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of scale growth patterns in thousands of salmon taken from rivers in Norway over the years 2010 to 2017.
