After last-minute social restrictions cancelled festivities in 2020, this year brings hope of a Christmas day spent with family and friends. While prime minister Boris Johnson has reintroduced mask-wearing and the work from home mandate in recent weeks, gatherings at Christmas currently still have the green light. But as people up and down the country plan their food shops, buy presents and make plans for the day, the festive period may also bring up difficult feelings for those who have lost a loved one this year.For Lena Patel, 40, this will be the first Christmas without her mother, who died...

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO