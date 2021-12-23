ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Women coaches for NFL's Washington and Cleveland teams could change course of football history

By Mike Freeman, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

While you were busy shopping or losing your fantasy football championship, you may not have heard about one of the most significant moments in recent NFL history.

Because their staffs were  depleted by COVID, both the Washington and Cleveland franchises turned to  female assistants to serve as running back coaches. Cleveland to Callie Brownson and Washington to Jennifer King.

It's the first time two women coached positional groups in league history, according to Troy Vincent, the NFL's head of football operations. The Washington Football Team said King was the first Black female position coach.

And notice that as they coached, the Earth wasn't flung deep into the solar system. Thanos didn't appear with infinity stones in hand . The games went on. The league went on.

It's possible that some years from now we may look back on this moment as a transformational one. The ugly circumstances of a pandemic created a beautiful opportunity not just for Brownson and King but other women in the future. A future woman head coach may point to this moment as an inspirational one.

The moment wasn't just historically significant. It was also a data point. People like me, and others, have maintained for some time that gender is truly irrelevant when it comes to coaching football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IbEo_0dUPuhHW00
Callie Brownson coached running backs in the Cleveland Browns' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Associated Press

That may sound radical to some people but it's not. NFL coaching, like all coaching, is about knowledge and the ability to teach. While there are undoubtedly players who wouldn't want a  female coach, I can tell you, with certainty, most wouldn't care.

If you think playing in the NFL is some sort of prerequisite to coaching in the league, well, some of the NFL's best ever coaches never played in the NFL. The greatest to ever do it, Bill Belichick, didn't. He played football at Wesleyan University. Bill Walsh, one of the great innovators, never played in the NFL.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for NFL newsletter for exclusive content

More: NFL power rankings 16.0: Dallas Cowboys catapult to top 5

More: Opinion: Once the gold standard on dealing with COVID-19, NFL throws in the towel with testing retreat

Neither did Vince Lombardi, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin or Andy Reid. Few of the NFL's best young coaches like Sean McVay did, either. The vast majority of NFL players are coached by men who never played in the league.

The only difference between  male and  female coaches in the NFL is anatomy. There's no difference in brainpower, creativity, work ethic or any of the valuable skills it takes to run a unit or team.

In fact, the work ethic of  female coaches in the NFL is probably unmatched since they undoubtedly must swim against a torrential current of misogyny. No, not every team has rampant sexism, but you can bet many do. The Washington Football Team has been a sewer system.

Before this week Brownson was the only woman in NFL history who had served as a position coach. In 2020 Brownson, the team's chief of staff, filled in for a coach after the birth of his child. She'd fill in two other occasions that year because of COVID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7E82_0dUPuhHW00
Washington Football Team assistant coach Jennifer King during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass, AP

As for King, she discovered football the same way many of her male counterparts did.

“I fell in love with football at a super young age – like four or five years old, started watching football with my dad and just going to high school games on Friday night,” King said earlier this week on “On Her Turf,” an NBC program highlighting women in sports. “I just fell in love with it. I was fortunate enough to start playing tackle football around 22, and played for many years as a quarterback.”

She added: “Being the first black female full-time NFL coach is super special to me, and it’s very important for me to do a good job and just to be a good role model and a symbol of representation. I think it’s important to have diversity in football as it’s important to have diversity everywhere. There’s so many different points of view and backgrounds, and people bring different ideas to the table that are important. It was interesting to see so many playoff teams last season had women involved on their staff.”

It's ironic the devastation of a pandemic led to a historic opportunity, but these are strange times.

They are also historic. They are also a sign of the future.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women coaches for NFL's Washington and Cleveland teams could change course of football history

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
AL.com

Cam Newton draws Idaho’s interest in 2021

The most-viewed player page on pro-football-reference.com by internet users in Alabama during the past year has all the stats about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s no really no surprise that the Derrick Henry page would be No. 1 in Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy playing for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Lombardi
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Drew Brees turned down Saints in funniest way possible

The New Orleans Saints are down to rookie Ian Book at quarterback, so they called Drew Brees. He wasn’t feeling it. While Brees initially had some interest, per the report, he opted not to leave his cushy job with NBC and return to the league. The Saints are likely the only team Brees would even consider playing for at this juncture, but given they’re 7-7 and face injuries at key positions, it’s a smart move by the future Hall of Famer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#American Football#Covid#The Cleveland Browns#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Associated Press#Wesleyan University
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
FanSided

7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

328K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy