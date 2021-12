Damon Hill has issued George Russell a warning to not “knock spots” off of new Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.Russell has joined the Formula 1 team from Williams for the upcoming season with Hamilton looking to win his eighth world championship. But former driver Hill says while Hamilton will help Russell, the newbie needs to earn his stripes.“I think it will be great to watch,” Hill told Express Sport. “I’m sure Lewis will be wanting to encourage George. I don’t see it going wrong.“I think Lewis recognises his timespan is shorter in the sport than George’s, so he will want to...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO