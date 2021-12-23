Retailers expecting big returns after the holiday season, here's what consumers need to know

With holiday shopping in full swing, retailers across the country and right here in Metro Detroit are preparing for returns at the end of the month.

And while it adds no additional cost for customers to return their items, it will cost retailers.

The cost of processing returns this season will increase two-thirds of the original price when factoring in everything from labor to transportation and labor costs according to commercial real estate firm CBRE.

The reason people are returning items—they want to trade up or their clothes don't fit.

And if you're looking to make returns these tips from the Better Business Bureau may help.

Get to know store policies before you make a purchase Understand online store return policies before clicking buy Get the details on a product’s warranty Always keep your receipt and packaging (as many stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with them.) Make returns in a timely fashion

Stores like Target will allow up to 90-days to return an item for a full refund or exchange on new unopened items.

TJ Maxx's says items purchased between 10/10/2021 and 12/25/2021 may be returned through 1/25/2022.

Macy's says shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable and items purchased in a store must be returned to a store. Items purchased online can be returned by mail or to a store and they will gladly accept returns up to 90 days.