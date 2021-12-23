ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

Around the Area: Calendar Items for week of Dec. 23-31

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
THURSDAY

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FRIDAY

December 24

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

CROPSEY

3 p.m. — Cropsey United Methodist church will hold their Christmas Eve Service at 3 p.m. Prior to that, at 2:30, will be an organ recital by Nick Ream.

SATURDAY

December 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

MONDAY

December 27

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

TUESDAY

December 28

PONTIAC

Pontiac Holiday Tournament tips off at 9 a.m.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

WEDNESDAY

December 29

PONTIAC

Day Two of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament tips off at 8 a.m.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

THURSDAY

December 30

PONTIAC

Day Three of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament tips off at 8 a.m.

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FRIDAY

December 31

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Friday, Dec. 31 — Deadline to order sausage (either bulk or links) from McDowell Methodist Church. The price is $5 per pound and sausage will be packaged in 2 pound packages ($10 per 2 pound package). Sausage is available by advance prepaid orders. Send your order and check to McDowell Methodist Church, 18156 E 1400 North Road, Pontiac, IL 61764. Call 815-844-3559 with questions.

