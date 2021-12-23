ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Ice hockey: Recaps for December 22

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

Wednesday's games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0ywn_0dUPnccQ00

Clarkstown 6, BYSNS 1

Nick Romeo had two goals and three assists, Andrew Fenninger also scored twice and AJ Levy had 26 saves

Lucas Sciarretta and Matt Doherty had solo tallies. Sciarretta's was his first on varsity.

Chase Chalfin had two assists and Jacob Svara and Dan Downey both had one assist.

Jacob Gasparini netted the Herd's goal off an assist from Mike D'Erasmo.

Ty Wingfield had 28 saves for the Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem squad.

Other games

Stepinac 8, St. Peter's 2

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

Comments / 0

Related
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

330
Followers
372
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy