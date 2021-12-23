ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jaden Smith: ‘I was just bones’

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaden Smith says he was “just bones” in 2019. The 23-year-old singer has bulked up recently after working with doctors to help him put weight on and admitted that he was previously too skinny as he could not eat due to stress. Speaking to his mother Jada...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Jaden Smith Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jaden Smith is an actor from America who is the son of the famous actor, Will Smith. Jaden who is also a rapper, songwriter, and singer has been in the entertainment industry since he was a child. He first appeared on the big screen when he was eight years old in the film The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father. As a singer he has a total of three studio albums namely; Syre, Erys, and CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jada Pinkett Smith makes son Jaden and mom Adrienne giggle with video of her slurring words while 'high' from anesthesia in Red Table Talk teaser

On Tuesday Facebook Watch shared a teaser for a new episode of Red Table Talk, premiering on Wednesday. The actress brought cameras along as she underwent a colonoscopy and they captured her making some hilarious statements while sedated. In the 48-second clip Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Opens Up About 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith's got his weight under control now, a huge improvement considering the lengths his family went to help him with his health issue. The 23-year-old artist revealed during the latest episode of Red Table Talk that he's gained 10 pounds in the two years since his family staged an intervention, after the family grew concerned over Jaden's eating habits, or lack thereof. Fast forward to now, Jaden says he's in a much better place when it comes to his relationship with food.
CELEBRITIES
malemodelscene.net

Discover LEVI’S X JADEN SMITH Capsule Collection

Denim brand Levi’s and designer, actor, musician and activist Jaden Smith team up for a limited-edition capsule collection that celebrates self-expression and DIY creativity. The intimate and personal collection, that reimagines classics 501® jeans and Trucker Jacket, was inspired by the custom screen printing Jaden often does in his own garage, and it captures his unconventional style. With the collection, Smith wants to spread positivity, and encourage change.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin
SheKnows

How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Stepped In Amid Concerns About Son Jaden's Unhealthy Weight

Jaden Smith showed up at Red Table Talk on Wednesday to talk about an issue that doesn’t always get discussed when it comes to men’s health — eating issues. The topic came up during a conversation about gut health, but the 23-year-old actor was open about what he thought his body looked like, which was much different from what his family saw. “When I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” he explained as the video showed clips of him looking much thinner. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Jaden Smith Says He Gained 10 Pounds After Family’s Concern About His Health

In a new episode of Red Table Talk, Jaden Smith details how he has been healthily gaining weight since his family expressed their concern for him over his frail appearance. “I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden said. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now at this point.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard Buys: Jaden Smith’s Ultimate Ears Earbuds Are $80 Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Jaden Smith teamed up with audio brand Ultimate Ears earlier this year for a new collaboration...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy