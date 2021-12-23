Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly has been sober for a year

Happy holidays, Spice Lords! To say thank you to the fans and help raise money for our charity partner, Common Threads, the First We Feast team has been hard at work to bring you this special end-of-year presentation. What’s in store? The first taste-test of Hot Ones Jr! Mind-blowing holiday dishes from Alvin Cailan (The Burger Show), Nicole Russell (Pizza Wars), and George Motz (Burger Scholar Sessions)! The first Hot Ones Awards, hosted by Camera Guy Bill! And, of course, the return of Gordon “100MM views” Ramsay, who’s back with a Santa sack full of tricks for his second round against the wings of death. We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads!

