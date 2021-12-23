ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly has been sober for a year

KXLY
 4 days ago

Holly Ramsay took to Instagram to share that she decided to stop drinking as it was bad for her mental health and she revealed that living without alcohol has helped her "feel better and more present both mentally and...

www.kxly.com

Mashed

How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Gordon Ramsay

According to IMDb, it aired...
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Photo Of His Cat Has Instagram Divided

It's known that celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay likes to entertain his fans with a variety of updates on social media on a regular basis. One adorable and oft-appearing character in Ramsay's social media posts is his youngest son, Oscar. According to Closer Weekly, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, had Oscar in April of 2019. Since then, the chef has taken to social media to post photos of Oscar through different milestones, such as getting a new haircut and playing with his dad in the backyard (via Instagram).
First We Feast

Watch Gordon Ramsay's Return to the Hot Ones Challenge

Happy holidays, Spice Lords! To say thank you to the fans and help raise money for our charity partner, Common Threads, the First We Feast team has been hard at work to bring you this special end-of-year presentation. What’s in store? The first taste-test of Hot Ones Jr! Mind-blowing holiday dishes from Alvin Cailan (The Burger Show), Nicole Russell (Pizza Wars), and George Motz (Burger Scholar Sessions)! The first Hot Ones Awards, hosted by Camera Guy Bill! And, of course, the return of Gordon “100MM views” Ramsay, who’s back with a Santa sack full of tricks for his second round against the wings of death. We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads!
Mashed

Instagram Is Applauding Holly Ramsay's Latest Update

Holly Ramsay continues to be the open book that society needs to feel safe discussing real-life issues. The 21-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently posted on Instagram with an inspirational message celebrating one year of sobriety. The caption to the post is also incredibly sincere, as Ramsay said, "For anyone who needs this. Continue to take it day by day, as will I."
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Says This Is The Absolute Worst Food

Gordon Ramsay is a chef who has a lot to say about anything related to food. As per Pop Sugar, there are a few culinary trends that the chef can't bring himself to accept — like foam, for example. "The latest one I had, I was in Saint Paul, and someone gave me a bone marrow foam. Now when I think about having bone marrow, I don't think about it as a foam," Ramsay said.
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Turns Heads With Christmas Decor At London Restaurant

When you enjoy a fancy Christmas dinner at a restaurant, you probably don't expect to be transported to a winter wonderland. Upscale dining options like New York's Russian Tea Room might have some Christmas decor like a tree and tinsel, but wouldn't necessarily hit you over the head with holiday cheer (per the New York Post). And then there's Gordon Ramsay, who has topped all expectations with his London restaurant's take on seasonal decor by truly imbuing the Savoy Grill with the warm spirit of the holidays.
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Just Teased A Holiday Road Trip And Fans Are Ready To Roll

Here's something you don't see every day: Gordon Ramsay in a festive holiday sweater complete with snowflakes, Christmas trees, candy canes, and ice-skating Santa Clauses. But such is the attire the celebrity chef and "Hell's Kitchen" personality dons in his new holiday television special, "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation." Airing on Tuesday, December 14th at 8/7c on Fox, it's part of a two-night special that will also feature "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation" on December 13th (via Instagram).
Mashed

The New Girl Cameo You Forgot Gordon Ramsay Made

It's not unusual for reality TV stars to amass a fair amount of haters during their time on-camera; It just comes with the territory. But, British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is more than the average TV chef, both in-real life and online. In fact, he's even peeved off industry greats like the late Anthony Bourdain. His unfavorable reputation precedes him wherever he goes, including in his acting career. However, many fans (and trolls) often forget the time they saw a different, more lovable side of the hot-headed chef back when he made a cameo in season six, episode 16 of Fox's comedy series "New Girl" starring Zooey Deschanel.
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Sticky Toffee Pudding Video Is Oddly Satisfying

Any "Hell's Kitchen" contestant worth their salt knows just how important a dish's presentation can be. After all, countless previous contestants who weren't up to par in this category have landed on the unfortunate receiving end of one of Gordon Ramsay's iconic insults. In addition to building up some thick skin, future contestants who want to get ahead of the game may want to pore over the celebrity chef's Instagram account to get a feel for Ramsay's sky-high standards.
FOX Carolina

TV chef Gordon Ramsay Food Market coming to Western N.C.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing his talents to Western North Carolina and creating 150 new jobs in 2022. Ramsay is teaming up with Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort to open the first ever Gordon Ramsay Food Market early next year.
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite 'n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation’ Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile for Free

FOX is airing a selection of "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip" special vacation episodes throughout December and January. First up is "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation." In the special, the chef and two of his pals set out on a culinary adventure. The first two-hour installment premieres live on Monday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Deadline

‘Next Level Chef’: Fox Plots Global Production Hub For Gordon Ramsay’s Multi-Tiered Cooking Competition

Fox has high hopes for its multi-tiered cooking competition Next Level Chef and this includes a global rollout of the format. The show comes from judge and exec producer Gordon Ramsay, whose Fox-backed Studio Ramsay produces with Fox Alternative Entertainment. It debuts on Sunday January 2. During a virtual press tour, Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, said that he hopes to build a global production hub for global adaptations of the format.
Mashed

What Makes Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Gravy Unique

Some may think that Christmas turkey is the true showstopper on the holiday dinner table. But if you've ever experienced the sheer joy of a good gravy, you know that it can make or break a perfectly roasted turkey. Make it right and the gravy can hide any of the turkey's shortcomings with its flavor. Get it wrong and it won't matter how golden, crisp, and tender your turkey is.
