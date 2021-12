While the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, some research shows it’s been especially hard on women and gender diverse people. Now, the Yukon Status of Women Council is hoping to get more concrete numbers on exactly how much it has hit this group, after the council received a $75,000 grant to conduct research on the topic. The funds stem from federal money set aside to help better understand the impacts COVID-19 is having on the territory.

