Using Proteomics to Develop Advanced Protein Biomarker Tests that Address Key Unmet Clinical Needs in Psoriatic Disease.

AMSBIO has expanded its range of custom gene editing services to complement its extensive portfolio of off-the-shelf CRISPR/Cas9 products. A powerful technology, widely used in genome science, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) / Cas9 is a simple and efficient editing tool which allows for specific genome disruption and replacement facilitating the manipulation of specific genes with high specificity and low cell toxicity. CRISPR/Cas9 is a rapid technique that can be applied directly in embryo and is easily programmable by changing the guide sequence of the sgRNA to any sequence of interest. As a consequence – AMSBIO CRISPR/Cas9 products are widely used by research groups worldwide in applications including gene mutation studies, epigenetic editing, cell and embryo therapies, genomic-scale screening and many crop yield research.
