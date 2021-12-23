Using Proteomics to Develop Advanced Protein Biomarker Tests that Address Key Unmet Clinical Needs in Psoriatic Disease.

A study found that many practices lack sufficient resources for those with visual disabilities. Photo: Getty Images. Equitable access to healthcare is essential to ensure all patients receive proper care. Though this is legally mandated, the types of accommodations for particular disabilities are often not clearly defined or enabled. Researchers, pointing out the millions of individuals with vision-related disability and impairment, recently authored a paper investigating how physicians practicing in the United States provide accommodations for those with blindness or vision impairment. Despite more than 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, they found that many physicians aren’t meeting the basic needs of their vision-impaired patients.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO