Billing “Glitch” in Waste Management System Leads to Incorrect Statements Being Sent to Customers Locally

PUBLIC NOTICE SURPLUS OF REAL ESTATE BY CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA Notice is hereby given that the City of Conyers, Georgia will surplus by sealed bids the following described property “AS IS”. The surplus shall include the right of way associated with the street and cul-de-sac that extends approximately 360 feet past the property line. Exact relocation of street and cul-de-sac shall be determined by City of Conyers and Purchaser. Parcel No. 0710010035 Said property contains 26.52 acres and is located at Weaver Ct., NE, Conyers, GA. Said property shall be sold subject to any prior easements or restrictions of record. L E G A L D E S C R I P T I O N Tract 3 Weaver Court ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL of land lying and being in land lot 342 in the 16th district, being TRACT 3 of Weaver Court in Conyers Commerce Center, Quigg Branch Business Park as per plat recorded in Plat Book 31 Pages 171through 172, which plat is incorporated herein by reference and made a part hereof; together with and subject to all right, title and interest in and to those all Covenants, Restrictions and Easements of record. Said property contains 26.52 Acres and is zoned Industrial Distribution The City invites all interested parties to submit sealed bids to Brad Sutton, Chief of Operations for the City of Conyers, Georgia, at 901 O'Kelly Street, Conyers, Georgia, 30012. Bid information may be obtained on the city of Conyers website at www.conyersga.gov under bid opportunities. The minimum bid for the above property shall be: $400,000.00. Sealed bids will be accepted until Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., bids delivered after this time will not be accepted. Delivery services, USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc. cannot be used as an excuse for bids arriving late. Bids will be opened and read aloud on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in the City Meeting Room in the Conyers City Hall, which is located at 901 O'Kelly Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012. The City of Conyers, Georgia will permit all bidders, their agents, employees and representatives to enter upon the Property herein described for the purposes of conducting such tests, inspections, examinations, and surveys that bidder desires. Bidders shall indemnify and hold the City of Conyers, Georgia harmless for any damages resulting from the failure by bidder or the representatives of bidder to exercise reasonable care in the conduct of such tests, inspections, examinations or surveys. Bidder agrees to repair any damage caused to the Property by bidder or any employees and/or agents of the bidder. Bidders shall have the right to examine the title to the Property, at sole cost to bidder, as bidder deems necessary in its sole discretion. Bidders should contact Brad Sutton, Chief of Operations for the City of Conyers, Georgia at (770) 785-5043 to secure access to the Property. The following are minimum conditions that must be contained in the proposal to purchase: 1. Each bid shall be in the form of a written contract. 2. A minimum bid for the property shall be $400,000.00. 3. The purchase price for the property shall be paid by wire transfer or certified funds at closing. 4. A statement acknowledging purchasers agreement to accept conveyance of the Property from the City of Conyers, Georgia by Quitclaim Deed shall be included in the written contract. 5. The closing shall be held before April 15, 2022. 6. The Property will be sold “AS IS”. 7. Purchaser shall pay any and all closing costs, including, without limitation, attorneys fees, brokerage commissions, etc. 8. Bid price shall be net to the City of Conyers, Georgia with Purchaser bearing all expenses related to testing, title fees, insurance, a new survey and other costs. 9. Bids shall not be contingent on any rezoning of Property. 10. The City of Conyers, Georgia will not be responsible for the costs of removing any structures or the costs of any improvements or development as a condition to the sale of the Property. 11. Purchaser shall pay to the City of Conyers, Georgia the sum of ten percent (10%) of the bid price as earnest money within two (2) business days of having its bid accepted by the City of Conyers, Georgia. 12. The City shall choose the closing attorney to conduct the closing. THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA SHALL HAVE THE RIGHT TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE MOST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER OR TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND/OR TO CANCEL ANY PROPOSED SALE. City of Conyers, Georgia Carrie L. Bootcheck, Esq. City Attorney 901 O'Kelly Street Conyers, GA 30012 902-57319 12/26/2021.

