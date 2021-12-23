ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Billing “Glitch” in Waste Management System Leads to Incorrect Statements Being Sent to Customers Locally

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a statement issued on Wednesday (December 22nd): It seems there has been a technical glitch in the billing system...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
amtrib.com

Anna upgrading utility billing system

Utility payment options will be limited through the rest of the year as Anna upgrades to a new billing system.  Once the new InCode system is launched, city officials say residents can expect easier ways to pay and view their bills. In the meantime, the only ways residents will...
POLITICS
WDAM-TV

Waste Management warns public against seeking shelter in waste containers

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -With cold weather moving in, Waste Management reminds the public that waste containers should not be used as shelter from winter conditions. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

York County receives award for improving waste management

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County is getting some recognition for how it handles waste. The Solid Waste Authority received an award from the state, for making major improvements to things like its yard waste collection, electronics recycling, and water runoff systems. They also turned their sanitary landfill into a 200-acre wildlife habitat with […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WJTV 12

Waste Management holiday garbage collection changes for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management announced an altered holiday garbage collection schedule for the Jackson area. No trash will be collected on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 or on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1. Residential customers will have their trash collected on their regularly scheduled days, Wednesday, December 29 and Wednesday, January 5.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Cherokee County, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Government
City
Normal, AL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County, Waste Management introduce new optical sorting system

Monroe County and Waste Management officials introduced a $3.5 million optical sorting system that will help separate paper, plastics, magnets and more. This will replace the hand-sorting method that officials say was slow and tedious, and aims to recycle nearly 5,000 more tons each year. While those jobs will be...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
timesvirginian.com

VDOT manager awarded for stellar customer service

VDOT Lynchburg District Human Resources Manager, Greg Freshour, was selected as a recipient for the 2021 Commissioner’s Award for Outstanding Customer Service for his work on the COVID-19 Pandemic Response team. A statewide team within the Division of Human Resources and the Office of Safety, Security, & Emergency Management...
LYNCHBURG, VA
newcastlewa.gov

Waste Management Alert

UPDATED: Waste Management has canceled all City of Newcastle services for Monday, December 27 AND TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28, due to the winter storm. Waste Management will be placing automated phone calls to all affected customers with additional information. Monday and Tuesday customers will be serviced double on their next scheduled day.
NEWCASTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management System#Bills#Waste Management
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PUBLIC NOTICE SURPLUS OF REAL ESTATE BY CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA

PUBLIC NOTICE SURPLUS OF REAL ESTATE BY CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA Notice is hereby given that the City of Conyers, Georgia will surplus by sealed bids the following described property “AS IS”. The surplus shall include the right of way associated with the street and cul-de-sac that extends approximately 360 feet past the property line. Exact relocation of street and cul-de-sac shall be determined by City of Conyers and Purchaser. Parcel No. 0710010035 Said property contains 26.52 acres and is located at Weaver Ct., NE, Conyers, GA. Said property shall be sold subject to any prior easements or restrictions of record. L E G A L D E S C R I P T I O N Tract 3 Weaver Court ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL of land lying and being in land lot 342 in the 16th district, being TRACT 3 of Weaver Court in Conyers Commerce Center, Quigg Branch Business Park as per plat recorded in Plat Book 31 Pages 171through 172, which plat is incorporated herein by reference and made a part hereof; together with and subject to all right, title and interest in and to those all Covenants, Restrictions and Easements of record. Said property contains 26.52 Acres and is zoned Industrial Distribution The City invites all interested parties to submit sealed bids to Brad Sutton, Chief of Operations for the City of Conyers, Georgia, at 901 O'Kelly Street, Conyers, Georgia, 30012. Bid information may be obtained on the city of Conyers website at www.conyersga.gov under bid opportunities. The minimum bid for the above property shall be: $400,000.00. Sealed bids will be accepted until Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., bids delivered after this time will not be accepted. Delivery services, USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc. cannot be used as an excuse for bids arriving late. Bids will be opened and read aloud on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in the City Meeting Room in the Conyers City Hall, which is located at 901 O'Kelly Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012. The City of Conyers, Georgia will permit all bidders, their agents, employees and representatives to enter upon the Property herein described for the purposes of conducting such tests, inspections, examinations, and surveys that bidder desires. Bidders shall indemnify and hold the City of Conyers, Georgia harmless for any damages resulting from the failure by bidder or the representatives of bidder to exercise reasonable care in the conduct of such tests, inspections, examinations or surveys. Bidder agrees to repair any damage caused to the Property by bidder or any employees and/or agents of the bidder. Bidders shall have the right to examine the title to the Property, at sole cost to bidder, as bidder deems necessary in its sole discretion. Bidders should contact Brad Sutton, Chief of Operations for the City of Conyers, Georgia at (770) 785-5043 to secure access to the Property. The following are minimum conditions that must be contained in the proposal to purchase: 1. Each bid shall be in the form of a written contract. 2. A minimum bid for the property shall be $400,000.00. 3. The purchase price for the property shall be paid by wire transfer or certified funds at closing. 4. A statement acknowledging purchasers agreement to accept conveyance of the Property from the City of Conyers, Georgia by Quitclaim Deed shall be included in the written contract. 5. The closing shall be held before April 15, 2022. 6. The Property will be sold “AS IS”. 7. Purchaser shall pay any and all closing costs, including, without limitation, attorneys fees, brokerage commissions, etc. 8. Bid price shall be net to the City of Conyers, Georgia with Purchaser bearing all expenses related to testing, title fees, insurance, a new survey and other costs. 9. Bids shall not be contingent on any rezoning of Property. 10. The City of Conyers, Georgia will not be responsible for the costs of removing any structures or the costs of any improvements or development as a condition to the sale of the Property. 11. Purchaser shall pay to the City of Conyers, Georgia the sum of ten percent (10%) of the bid price as earnest money within two (2) business days of having its bid accepted by the City of Conyers, Georgia. 12. The City shall choose the closing attorney to conduct the closing. THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA SHALL HAVE THE RIGHT TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE MOST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER OR TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND/OR TO CANCEL ANY PROPOSED SALE. City of Conyers, Georgia Carrie L. Bootcheck, Esq. City Attorney 901 O'Kelly Street Conyers, GA 30012 902-57319 12/26/2021.
CONYERS, GA
brproud.com

Waste Management reminds community to void ‘waste containers’ as winter shelter

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- As winter sets in Waste Management reminds, unsheltered community members to stay out of trash cans for their safety and of drivers. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Glitch
WRDW-TV

System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting this Thursday, the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin a computer system upgrade to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Due to the upgrade, vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable starting at 7 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 3.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Plans to remove thousands of love locks from bridge in Bakewell postponed

Plans to remove thousands of love locks from a bridge in Bakewell, Derbyshire, have been postponed for at least a year, the council said.Following a global tradition, people began locking “love locks” on Wye Bridge in Bakewell, now known as Love Lock Bridge, in 2012.Over the past decade the bridge has become a free tourist attraction in the Peak District as people come to see the thousands of inscribed padlocks and add their own. Locals use the bridge to remember lost loved ones or celebrate their love.In April this year, Derbyshire County Council announced it would be moving the locks,...
POLITICS
pymnts

76% of Consumers are Unlikely to Return to Hotel, Attraction or Venue That Denied Their Request for Refund

Hospitality service providers’ cancellation and refund policies significantly impact consumers’ interest in using their services again. In fact, 76% of consumers “agree” or “strongly agree” they are unlikely to return to a hotel, attraction or venue that denied their request for a refund, while 74% say they are much more likely to return to a host with lenient cancellation and refund policies, according to Merchant Refund Policies, a PYMNTS and Fortis collaboration based on a survey of 2,133 consumers in the U.S.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy