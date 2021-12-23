ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Holiday travel season begins in Omicron era as 109M in U.S. expected to leave home

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1689Ho_0dUPfsD800

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- This year was supposed to be an improvement over last year in terms of holiday travel in the COVID-19 era, but the rapid emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant is once again making the prospect of hitting the road to visit loved ones a bit unnerving.

The 2021 holiday travel period begins in earnest on Thursday, according to AAA, and nearly 110 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more between now and Jan. 2.

A year ago, millions of people in the United States spiked plans to travel far from home for the holidays because of COVID-19. Last Dec. 23, there were more than 210,000 new cases nationwide and the United States was in the middle of its worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic.

A year later, that figure is even higher. According to scientists at Johns Hopkins University, there were almost 240,000 new cases nationwide on Wednesday -- with new infections fueled overwhelmingly by the Omicron strain.

And now the holiday travel period begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zK5cL_0dUPfsD800

Traveling by plane

According to AAA, 6.4 million Americans are forecast to travel by air during the holiday period -- almost three times the number who traveled by plane during the 2020 season, and close to the prepandemic 2019 level of 7.3 million.

That would be a 184% increase in passengers at U.S. airports over 2020.

AAA says the worst time to travel on Thursday is between noon and 6 p.m., and the best time is after 7 p.m.

With the Omicron variant taking over nationally, experts recommend all people going through airports to take as many precautions as possible, regardless of whether they're fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new Omicron variant," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

"With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel."

The Transportation Security Administration said there were 2.45 million air travelers in the United States on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, which broke a record for COVID-19-era travel. On Tuesday, there were about 2 million air travelers, the TSA said -- compared to just 992,000 on the same day a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37izhJ_0dUPfsD800

Traveling by road

AAA expects about 100 million Americans to travel over the holiday period by vehicle, an increase of more than 20 million over 2020.

The good news for those traveling by car this year is that gas prices have fallen in recent weeks.

According to AAA, the national average is $3.29 per gallon -- a decrease of 2 cents per gallon over the past week and 11 cents per gallon over the past month.

However, like the COVID-19 figures, a year ago they were much lower. The national average on Dec. 23, 2020, was about $2.25.

The increase is a result of the ongoing pandemic, many more travelers on the road and the substantial U.S. economic recovery over the past 12 months, which is always accompanied by a rise in inflation. Gas prices were down a year ago because fewer cars were on the road due to the pandemic, which sacked demand.

As of Thursday, the nation's most expensive gas is in California ($4.66), followed by Hawaii ($4.33), Washington ($3.85), Nevada ($3.85) and Oregon ($3.76).

The least expensive gas nationwide is in Texas ($2.88), Oklahoma ($2.88), Arkansas ($2.92), Missouri ($2.94) and Kentucky ($2.95).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMwyq_0dUPfsD800

Other modes of travel

The only area of travel that's forecast to see a greater increase over 2020 is the "other" category -- which means by bus, train or cruise ship.

AAA projects that almost 3 million Americans will travel between now and Jan. 2 by one of these three modes -- an increase of almost 200% over last year. In 2020, only about 980,000 people traveled by bus, train or cruise vessel.

This year's anticipated figure, however, is markedly down from the last prepandemic level in 2019, when 3.9 million went by bus, train or boat.

Cruise lines were shut down for much of the past year due to the pandemic, and some vessels have seen cluster infections in recent weeks. Because it's such a unique, crowded and isolated mode of travel, many cruise lines have 100% refund policies in place if travelers chose to cancel for any reason.

"Cancel up to 48 hours before your departure -- for any reason at all -- and get 100% of the value back in a future cruise credit," Royal Caribbean states on its website. "And if you or someone in your travel party test positive for COVID-19 before your cruise, get a 100% cruise fare refund."

According to AAA, the most popular destinations this holiday travel season are expected to be Las Vegas, New York City, Honolulu, Miami, Phoenix and San Diego. Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif. -- home to Walt Disney World and Disneyland -- are also high on the list.

Holiday scenes around the world

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
KGUN 9

You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tsa#Covid#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Aaa Travel
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Inside the Magic

Hundreds of Flights Canceled as COVID Surges, Disney Travel a “Mad House”

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for the travel industry, and this year, things have become especially chaotic with the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, major airlines are canceling hundreds of flights nationwide, leading to complete chaos for travelers, including some...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NBC4 Columbus

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Covid On Hawaii Vacations? “Avoid Travel” Issued, Cancelled Flights, Record Cases

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.
HAWAII STATE
ABC News

3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak as state cases rise

MIAMI -- A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

U.S. travelers stay closer to home as Omicron looms

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Carla Benton, a Chicago-based book copy editor, was preparing for a Christmas trip to Europe when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to make headlines in late November. She quickly canceled her international travel plans due to rapidly changing travel restrictions and testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
47K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy