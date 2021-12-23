ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Supply chain shortage impacts RGV fireworks merchants

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbEo0_0dUPfdDT00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks stands and warehouses in the RGV are open for business, but this year there may not be many fireworks options to choose from.

Alton Police donate thousands of Christmas toys in honor of local boy

Supply chain shortages have had an impact on local firework sellers. Bernardo Garrido operates Big Chief Fireworks in Brownsville, he said all of their merchandise comes from overseas and said he’s had to pay 30% more to get their shelves stocked.

“We were able to identify local vendors in the state of Texas that have helped us because a lot of our product wasn’t able to come in so we probably received about 60% of what we normally get,” Garrido said. ” So part of our goal is how we can continue to give people a great experience at a really good price.”

Fraudulent fundraiser uses injured puppy’s story to raise funds on GoFundMe

Customers can expect to pay a little more for their fireworks this year. Garrido said people should anticipate paying about 15% more this year.

“You know we did have to go up, but part of it is that we wanted to add some more specials to our items,” Garrido said. ” As we’ll do so at Big Chief Fireworks the more you buy the more you save, that’s really the goal.”

Be mindful of holiday foods, say RGV health experts

But despite the ongoing shortage, local firework sellers are still aiming to give people a spark this holiday season.

“Our goal is to try to give people a good experience this time of year, you know start the new year with a bang,” Garrido said. ” So, we feel that we will be able to give people the opportunity to come in and have a good time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police to set up patrol for New Year’s weekend

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone is driving safely into 2022. Brownsville Police Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral the department’s plan is to have as many officers patrolling the streets this holiday. The most common calls […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Regular COVID testing may be needed after Christmas surge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions of Texans spent the Christmas holidays with their families. Those gatherings could be spreader events for the omicron variant. In anticipation of a post-holiday spike in COVID cases, President Joe Biden announced that 500 million COVID tests would be distributed across the country. As more is learned about the […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Industry
City
Alton, TX
Brownsville, TX
Business
ValleyCentral

Officials warn against drinking and driving this holiday season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are here and many will be out celebrating with friends and family, but the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is making sure people are aware of the consequences of drinking and driving. “The happiest time of the year can turn into the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

“There’s more activity going on everywhere,” Local EMS prepares for one of the busiest response days of the year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The New Year’s holiday is a time of celebration, but for Med-Care EMS, it’s a time for nonstop response. Med-Care EMS B-shift Supervisor, Raul Torres said the New Year’s weekend is one of the busiest sets of days for medical emergency needs. Med-Care EMS covers medical emergencies from Mission to Weslaco, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Recycling Christmas trees helps sea turtle habitat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This year Sea Turtle Inc. is taking the initiative to spread the importance of helping sea turtles through Christmas tree recycling. Dr. Amy Bonka the Chief Conservation Officer at Sea Turtle Inc. said there are many locations where people can take part in Christmas tree recycling.  However, at Sea Turtle Inc., […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Firework#Merchants#Christmas#Alton Police#Big Chief Fireworks#Gofundme Customers#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Health department provides tips on food safety for the holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many put holiday feasts out for friends and family to enjoy, health experts want to be sure you know leaving food out for too long can lead to sickness. The city of Harlingen’s health department director, Josh Ramirez, said harmful organisms can be in meat and plant-based foods and those […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver identified in Christmas morning hit and run

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police have released the identity of the driver who was involved in a hit and run that left one person dead and two others hospitalized. Police identified the driver as Otis Charles Barron, 29 of Edinburg, Texas. According to the city’s news release, Barron was given the following bonds: Intoxication […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police warn residents of increasing house burglaries after Christmas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- While Christmas is a time for giving for most, the Brownsville Police Department said for others, it’s the perfect opportunity to take. Brownsville Police Officer, Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral that in his 16 years of being with the department, he has seen a common trend of increased house burglaries between […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
ValleyCentral

Health expert says Omicron likely in the Rio Grande Valley, possible case in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A physician assistant in Brownsville said his clinic has tested a COVID-19 positive patient that may have the Omicron variant. Eder Hernandez, Physician Assistant with Valley Med Urgent Care, said they sent the sample to an Austin laboratory for testing. “They sent us some information, an addendum, that they have possibly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents arrest gang members

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the holiday weekend McAllen Border Patrol Station (MSC) agents arrested two gang members. On Sunday, MCS agents arrested Adrian Garcia-Miramontes after he was found illegally entering the United States near Hidalgo. While processing, records revealed Garcia-Miramontes as a member of the Paisas gang. Additionally, authorities discovered that the 44-year-old man […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Authorities investigating fire at nightclub

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are currently investigating a fire that started at the Dos Hermanos Rodeo Night Club that started late Sunday night. According to authorities, a call was received about a fire at a local nightclub at around 9:00 pm. When the Brownsville fire and police departments arrived at the scene the nightclub […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen business gets in the holiday spirit by giving back

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The holiday season is about the spirit of giving and one McAllen business is keeping that spirit alive with a donation to first responders. Ramon Martinez, the owner of Martinez furniture is once again donating to the city of McAllen. “A man’s wealth is not measured by what he acquires in life, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Bunk beds recalled after two year old found dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Angel Line, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, announced a recall of about 39,900 bunk beds with angled ladders. The bunk beds were recalled due to serious entrapment and strangulation hazards to children, according to CPSC. A two-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died from the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Santa Claus’ visits local hospital, delivers presents to children

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Claus visited South Texas Health System Children’s, delivering toys and spreading cheer to patients hospitalized. Santa Claus made it a point to stop by South Texas Health System Children’s to help spread some much needed holiday cheer to the good little boys and girls in the hospital’s care. Mr. Claus […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy