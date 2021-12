Although technology touches nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives, it’s largely unregulated, and the big tech companies want to keep it that way. With Congress calling for more regulation and rules governing how the tech industry can behave when it comes to everything from user privacy to social media, Facebook (now “Meta”), Google, Apple, and other giants have leaned hard existing laws such as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which absolves platforms for the content users upload.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO