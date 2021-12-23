ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Microsoft’s 20 Years of Play Video Celebrates the Xbox, Old and New

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has put out a new “20 Years of Play” video, celebrating the Xbox and its appeal down the generations. It’s a sugary-sweet short, and starts with a couple playing the original Xbox, the one that’s so heavy you could beat a velociraptor to death...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Watch "Power On," Microsoft's Free Xbox Documentary Series

Gather around all your gamer friends because Xbox is dropping its origin story called Power On: The Story of Xbox this Christmas. Since its launch in 2001, Xbox remains a staple in many households worldwide. After 20 years of history, Microsoft has produced a docuseries that you can watch for free as part of its anniversary celebrations.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox 360#Xbox Cloud Gaming#The Red Ring Of Death#Xbox Customer Support
purexbox.com

Hades Is Metacritic's Xbox Game Of The Year For 2021

Psychonauts 2 - 91 Microsoft Flight Simulator - 90 PSA: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (the next-gen upgrade) and Yakuza 6: Song of Life also received scores of 89 and 87 respectively. Everything else that isn't listed here received an aggregate score of 86 or lower. Regardless of whether you...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Microsoft's Office Mobile app is getting a new Video Creation feature

Microsoft’s Office Mobile app for iOS and Android is getting a new Video Creation feature later this month, which will allow enterprise users to record up to 90 seconds videos right from their phones. The new video capability will join the existing Quick Captures options in the app, which currently include taking notes, scanning documents, and recording voice notes.
SOFTWARE
Creative Bloq

Xbox gamers, you really don’t want to look at Microsoft’s new poster

We've seen some offensive designs in our time, but this might just be the most upsetting, traumatising, and downright distressing piece of print we've ever seen. If you're a gamer, that is. An Xbox gamer, specifically. One who owned 2005's Xbox 360, and experienced perhaps the most infamous hardware fault of all time. If all of the above conditions apply to you (as they do to us), we can only apologise.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
purexbox.com

Xbox's New '20 Years Of Play' Trailer Hits Us Right In The Feels

Xbox's 20th anniversary celebrations may be pretty much done and dusted at this point, but there are still a few promotions rolling out including this brand-new '20 Years of Play' trailer, giving us a fantastic trip down memory lane. As you can see, the video shows a multi-generational family of...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Adidas unveils $140 Xbox sneakers inspired by Microsoft's Xbox Series X console

Xbox and Adidas have just taken the wraps off a new pair of Xbox sneakers inspired by Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console. With a $140 price tag, the Adidas Forum Tech Boost are the first-ever Xbox-inspired sneakers to be available to purchase globally, and the sportswear brand worked hard to create a “timeless” design.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft's Boxing Week sale in Canada has huge discounts on the Surface Pro 8, Xbox video games, & more

Hey, it's Boxing Week in Canada! That means Microsoft's Boxing Week sale has officially started. You can save a whole lot on a whole lot of awesome stuff, which includes everything from major hardware like the Surface Pro 8 to software like Xbox Game Pass. The sale includes free shipping, an extension on returns, and of course low prices.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Get a Super Rare Plaque With These Super Rare Games Charity Auctions

Want to get your hands on rare, er, Super Rare Games plaque and help out a charity at the same time?. We were going to say something about spending your Christmas money but, right now, these auctions are doing so well, Aunty Jean would have to have been very, very, generous this year. But if you’re after a wall-mounted chunk of gaming joy, Super Rare games has you covered.
ADVOCACY
gamespew.com

Here’s the Full Games Line-up Coming to the Amiga A500 Mini

Are you a fan of 80s home computing? You might be keen to keep your eye on the A500 Mini, launching next year. The Amiga 500, or A500, first released in 1987. It enjoyed several years being a very popular fixture in many tech-savvy homes. Although its processing power allowed for the computer to have multiple uses, for many of us it was simply a gaming machine. Taking floppy disks, we have fond memories of inserting the 11 discs of Monkey Island, playing Wizkid, The New Zealand Story and hundreds more.
COMPUTERS
gamespew.com

Weird West Won’t Be Riding Out Until March Next Year

Wicki-wicki Weird Weird West! Yes, we’ve already done that one, but given that the action-RPG has been delayed till March of next year, why not?. We took a look at this spooky Old West outing in November, when we got our hands on a preview build. We remarked that, although we only played one of the four protagonists,” …it’s clear that this is a game that’s going to have a lot of fans.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for Gamers

Sometimes life gets in the way and you run out of time to get everyone on your list a nice gift for Christmas. Worry not. We’ve all been there. You’ve grabbed gifts for your sister, your nan, your dad, but you’ve forgotten Bobby the barber or your old friend Gemma. Thankfully, the internet is a wonderful place full of great last-minute ideas. If Bobby or Gemma happen to be gamers, even better; we’ve put together a quick list of some things that would be perfect last-minute gifts for any gamer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Ancient Egyptian City Builder Pharaoh is Getting a Gorgeous 4K Remaster

After twenty-two years, classic city builder Pharaoh is getting remastered and re-released as Pharaoh: A New Era. Not unlike the definitive editions of the Age of Empires series, Pharaoh: A New Era is total visual overhaul of the original, supporting 4K resolutions and more. But unlike Age of Empires, Pharaoh: A New Era won’t all be about murdering the living daylights out of your enemies. Instead, it’s more of a city-builder, with an Ancient Egyptian theme.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock – live: Game and Currys bundles available now – how to get a console today

UPDATE: The PS5 is available to pre-order at Game and in stock at Currys. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year? If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best Boxing Day tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is Finally Available on PC, But It’s Not the Best Way to Play

You finally don’t need a PlayStation console to play Final Fantasy VII Remake. Released in 2020, Final Fantasy VII Remake held up to our lofty expectations. It was always going to be hard to please fans of one of the best JRPGs ever made, but Square Enix thought outside the box, delivering a remake that brought the world of Final Fantasy VII to life like never before. It also challenged what a remake could be – but the less said about that the better for those yet to undertake the game’s thrilling adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Phasmophobia’s 2022 Road Map Has Been Unveiled

Kinetic Games have revealed the features that will, spectral fingers crossed, be coming to Phasmophobia in 2022. Phasmophobia, in case you’ve never had your trousers browned by it, is a PC multiplayer title which sees you investigating a ghost. No, not “hunting” – if anything, you’re the ones being hunted, this isn’t your father’s Ghostbusters. Yes, you can technically play it in single-player mode but half the fun is seeing other people freak out.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy