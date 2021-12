In an ideal world, we can eat a lot of nutrients from fresh, whole foods only. The food we eat is more complex than ever before. In fact, any diet that relies only on light or limited eating may not provide all of the nutrients our bodies need to stay healthy - especially if you have chronic health conditions and/or addiction problems . That's because many common medications block your body from absorbing certain vitamins found naturally in foods such as green leafy vegetables, citrus fruit etc., which can lead to them being less effective at helping treat these issues! What's worse? Modern farming methods alter how valuable minerals like calcium interact with soil over time; meaning today's produce is lower in quality.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO