Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) jump in early trading after the company withdrew its offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL). Looking ahead, Jefferies analyst David Katz sees SGMS stepping away from the SciPlay acquisition as neutral for share price in the near term, but thinks it implies longer term discipline which is positive. "While we were surprised that a deal was not ultimately consummated, we do not believe it should result in a meaningful shift in the company's strategies or growth trajectory, which are the basis for our bullish stance," notes Katz.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO