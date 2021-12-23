Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Switch) Review

ESRB Rating: Teen for Animated Blood, Fantasy Violence. Metroid Dread, or Metroid 5, is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, also called Metroid 4, which was released a bit over nineteen years ago on the Game Boy Advance. I've always enjoyed Metroid games, and played a lot of the original and Super, but Fusion is the first game that really 'clicked' with me, and I fell in love with the series even more after that. I went back and played (and beat) most of them, and it’s wonderful that Samus Aran’s story has finally moved beyond Fusion chronologically. Samus Aran is Metroid’s female protagonist, a powerful bounty hunter who also has a knack for saving the galaxy from extinction-level threats over the years.
