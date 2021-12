Gerwyn Price faced off against Kim Huybrechts in a true PDC World Darts Championship classic as he won in a sudden death leg. "It was tense, it was a good game. It was nip and tuck, I don't think especially the last set, none of us played really well and it went right to the wire and thankfully I had the throw otherwise it would have gone the other way," said Price post match.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO