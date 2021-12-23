ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry consortium interpret latest CSDR mandatory buy-in statement from ESMA

By Reporter Jenna Lomax
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry consortium interpret latest CSDR mandatory buy-in statement from ESMA. An industry consortium has co-signed a joint-association statement setting out a common interpretation of the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA’s) statement which outlines EU legislators do not expect market participants to take further action towards implementation of the mandatory buy-in...

