Robot reinforcement learning: safety in real-world applications

If you have been reading recent publications on self-supervised pre-training, you might have noticed that all of the novel methods and techniques were mostly evaluated on ImageNet. The ImageNet dataset is highly diverse, large and contains an enormous number of classes. It has been curated specifically to evaluate the performance of image processing models, so it is unquestionably well suited for this task. But relatively few emphasis has been put on how these self-supervised techniques perform on other image datasets. Datasets that are uncurated and contain large amounts of random images. In their paper “Self-supervised Pretraining of Visual Features in the Wild”, Goyal et al. set out to investigate whether the perceived performances of self-supervised pre-training techniques hold true when trained on a set of random, uncurated images.

