Technology

Robot reinforcement learning: safety in real-world applications

By Puze Liu

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can we make a robot learn in the real world while ensuring safety? In this work, we show how it’s possible to face this problem. The key idea to exploit domain knowledge and use the constraint definition to our advantage. Following our approach, it’s possible to implement learning robotic agents...



mit.edu

Q&A: Cathy Wu on developing algorithms to safely integrate robots into our world

Cathy Wu is the Gilbert W. Winslow Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a member of the MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society. As an undergraduate, Wu won MIT’s toughest robotics competition, and as a graduate student took the University of California at Berkeley’s first-ever course on deep reinforcement learning. Now back at MIT, she’s working to improve the flow of robots in Amazon warehouses under the Science Hub, a new collaboration between the tech giant and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Outside of the lab and classroom, Wu can be found running, drawing, pouring lattes at home, and watching YouTube videos on math and infrastructure via 3Blue1Brown and Practical Engineering. She recently took a break from all of that to talk about her work.
ENGINEERING
Electronic Engineering Times

Synthetic Quantum Systems Help Solve Complex Real-World Applications

Simulation using synthetic quantum systems is a potential tool for addressing challenging NP-Hard problems (non-deterministic polynomial-time hardness), which is a task where traditional numerical approaches frequently fail. Pasqal, a French company founded in 2019 by five scientists—Christophe Jurczak, Alain Aspect, Antoine Browaeys, Thierry Lahaye, and CEO Georges-Olivier Reymond—developing a quantum processing unit (QPU) particularly suited for simulation. Pasqal also announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, featuring a cluster of 10 Nvidia DGX A100 systems with Nvidia InfiniBand networking to enhance its portfolio of solutions. Moreover, they received Usine Nouvelle’s Start-Up of the Year 2021 prize, during the Assises de L’Industrie event in Paris, which focused on the theme “Rebuilding the French Industry.”
ENGINEERING
PCWorld

Learn to code from real professionals in this massive bundle

Learning to code is a necessity if you want to succeed in innumerable fields. If you want to get that coding education started, then you should be working through The Premium Learn to Code 2022 Certification Bundle, especially while it’s on sale for $59.99 ($4056). This bundle comes with...
EDUCATION
towardsdatascience.com

How Well Does Self-Supervised Learning Perform In The Real World?

If you have been reading recent publications on self-supervised pre-training, you might have noticed that all of the novel methods and techniques were mostly evaluated on ImageNet. The ImageNet dataset is highly diverse, large and contains an enormous number of classes. It has been curated specifically to evaluate the performance of image processing models, so it is unquestionably well suited for this task. But relatively few emphasis has been put on how these self-supervised techniques perform on other image datasets. Datasets that are uncurated and contain large amounts of random images. In their paper “Self-supervised Pretraining of Visual Features in the Wild”, Goyal et al. set out to investigate whether the perceived performances of self-supervised pre-training techniques hold true when trained on a set of random, uncurated images.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Autonomous Robot#Reinforcement Learning#Innovation#Gaussian
dot.LA

Toyota-Backed Machine Learning Startup Elementary Robotics Raises $30 Million

As the “great resignation” continues, manufacturers are finding themselves shorthanded, and leaning towards automation to fill the gaps left behind by skilled workers. Machine learning startup Elementary CEO Arye Barnehama thinks that’s where their software can fill in, doing visual quality inspections in manufacturing lines – a job now mostly filled by humans. The labor shortage, he said, has left companies in the lurch.
BUSINESS
newcivilengineer.com

HS2 robots increase efficiency and safety on Chilterns tunnelling

The machines were developed by Align joint venture - Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick. The two robots, named Krokodyl and Dobydo work in tandem. Firstly the Dobydo robot intervenes by precisely placing two dowels into each side of the segments, ensuring they are in position before they...
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Technology
cell.com

Reinforcement learning detuned in addiction: integrative and translational approaches

Maladaptive decision-making in substance-dependent populations reflects both pre-existing risk factors and drug-induced adaptations in specific neurobiological processes. Delineating the relevant decision-making processes is essential for identifying biological markers for addiction susceptibility and for developing novel targets for the treatment of addiction. New neuroscience techniques probing learning mechanisms demonstrated that different...
MENTAL HEALTH
theexaminernews.com

Stepinac High Celebrates Real-World Advanced Learning Technologies

Stepinac High School celebrated the dedication of its latest Real-World advanced learning technologies Friday. With White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach and State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin in attendance, members of the all-boys Catholic high school’s administration, faculty and alumni unveiled a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Center, Finance Center, Leonardo Adult Patient Simulator, and 3D Anatomage Table, as well as two additional cutting-edge classrooms modeled after Columbia University learning spaces.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Finally Discovered Why The Brain Consumes So Much Energy, Even at Rest

The human brain gobbles up to 10 times more energy than the rest of the body, eating through 20 percent of our fuel intake on average when we're resting. Even in comatose patients who are said to be 'brain dead', only two to three times less energy is consumed by the brain. It's one of the great mysteries of human neuroscience: why does a largely inactive organ continue to require so much power? A new study pins the answer to a tiny and secret fuel-guzzler, hiding within our neurons. When a brain cell passes a signal to another neuron, it does so via a...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apple Insider

How to securely show your COVID-19 certificate on your iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you have to physically hand over your iPhone to present aCOVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do so quickly in the most secure way possible.
CELL PHONES
Worcester Business Journal

Nichols launches robotic automation learning center

Nichols College in Dudley announced it will launch a new center to train students in robotic process automation, according to a Dec. 1 press release. Created in partnership with NICE, a New Jersey software firm, Nichols’ new Center for Intelligent Process Automation teaches students how to develop and consult on robotic process automation, a field which is wanting for talent and labor, per the release.
DUDLEY, MA

