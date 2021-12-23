25 Years of Strengthening Nuclear Security with Physical Protection Peer Advice

As with all living things, humans rely on our world’s natural resources to provide for us. However, our natural resources are not unlimited, and it is up to us to protect them. Luckily, nuclear science and technology can play a key part in this effort. To protect our natural resources, we need to better understand them. That is why scientists use nuclear measurement technology to track the movement of certain resources from location to location. This is done by tracking the movement of certain isotopes, which you can think of as a different species of the same chemical element. Isotopes have the same atomic “number” (number of protons) and same chemical properties, but a different atomic mass. This allows scientists to use precise nuclear technologies to detect and track them. Researchers have used these techniques to better understand how freshwater aquifers are refilled in eastern Africa and how regional weather patterns affect precipitation in Brazil. These scientists benefit greatly from collaborating via the Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation and the Global Network of Isotopes in Rivers, both of which were established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO