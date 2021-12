It was a year ago that we first reported on the company-wide changes Stewart Title was making to create better experiences for agents and brokers. CEO Fred Eppinger, who took over the reins in late 2019, saw the company’s emergence from a long period of merger talks as an opportunity to redefine how Stewart does business. Today, we look at the progress the company has made over the past year on its “journey to become the premier title services company.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO